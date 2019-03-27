“Uh oh ...” Kentucky’s PJ Washington posts video with cast off.

Kentucky forward PJ Washington posted a video apparently of himself with the cast off of his left foot and moving effortlessly on Twitter on Wednesday.
Washington’s short clip, posted on Twitter at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday was posted with a “look” eyeball emoji of him apparently taking steps without the cast. His left shoe appeared untied.
Moments later, UK Coach John Calipari retweeted the clip with a quote: “Uh oh ...”
The post followed a report by WKYT’s Dave Baker, that Washington had the cast removed Tuesday. Citing an unnamed “source familiar with the situation,” Baker reported Wednesday morning that Washington had traveled to Wisconsin to see a specialist for the second time in a week.
Washington, Kentucky’s leading scorer and rebounder, has been sidelined since spraining his foot in the Southeastern Conference semifinal on March 16. He was initially placed in a walking boot, but later put in a hard cast.
UK has not released a statement updating Washington’s status for Friday’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Houston in Kansas City, Mo.
It has said a determination about Washington’s playing status would not come until after the cast was removed. Baker reported “it is unknown whether Washington had another cast on, if he is in a walking boot or if he is cleared to practice.”
Foot sprains, depending on their severity can take anywhere from two to six weeks to heal.
The team was scheduled to leave for for Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky coaches and players are not scheduled to address the media until Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, Washington’s father said his son wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament and tried to quell speculation that he might be sitting out to not endanger a potential NBA career.
“Tell people to just relax. PJ will play when his body says he can play,” Paul Washington said.
Kentucky plays Houston at about 10 p.m. EDT on Friday.
