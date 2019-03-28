Maker’s Mark releasing limited edition Coach Cal, 2012 Wildcats bottle

Mark your calendars: Maker’s Mark will release the fifth (and final?) University of Kentucky basketball championship bottle on April 5.
The bottle will celebrate Kentucky’s 2012 championship and feature a photo of coach John Calipari cutting the net. Coach Cal and members of the 2011-2012 Wildcats team are expected to be on hand at Keeneland on April 12 for a bottle signing.
The team included Darius Miller, Terrence Jones, Jon Hood, Jarrod Polson, Twany Beckham, Ryan Harrow, Sam Malone, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Doron Lamb, Anthony Davis, Marquis Teague, Eloy Vargas, Brian Long and Kyle Wiltjer. No details have been released about who will attend the signing.
The UK championship series, which began in 2015 with an Adolph Rupp bottle commemorating Kentucky’s first four titles, is a limited-edition release that benefits the University of Kentucky’s Center for Academic and Tutorial Services. The CATS center provides academic support for more than 500 student athletes across all sports at UK. Last year’s bottle featured coach Tubby Smith and the Comeback Cats of 1998. The series also has celebrated coach Joe B. Hall and the 1978 team and the 1996 team and coach Rick Pitino (although he is the only coach not pictured).
Bottles will be available at retailers on April 5 at around $60 a bottle; you will need to purchase a bottle in advance as none will be on sale at the signing.
You also need to log on to Keeneland’s website and open an account to reserve a free ticket for the signing (This event does sell out even though the tickets are free.). Tickets will become available on the Keeneland site at 8:30 a.m. on April 8. You must have a ticket to attend the April 12 signing at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. Ticket holders may bring up to two bottles.
The signing will start at 7 a.m.; ticket holders can get in line up until 7:30 a.m. but no later. You can camp out at Keeneland overnight on Thursday.
