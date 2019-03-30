Box score from Kentucky’s 62-58 NCAA Tournament win over Houston

The University of Kentucky took on Houston in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday night Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, defeated No. 3 seed Houston, 62-58.
Next up for Kentucky (30-6) is an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Auburn at the Sprint Center.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 19
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 10
Assists: Keldon Johnson, 4
Steals: EJ Montgomery, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Immanuel Quickley, 1
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, PJ Washington, 1
Turnovers: Reid Travis, Ashton Hagans, 4
