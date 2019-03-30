UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 62-58 NCAA Tournament win over Houston

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 30, 2019 12:19 AM

Kentucky’s Tyler Herro drove between Houston’s DeJon Jarreau, rear, and Chris Harris during the first half of Friday night’s NCAA Midwest Regional game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro drove between Houston’s DeJon Jarreau, rear, and Chris Harris during the first half of Friday night’s NCAA Midwest Regional game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro drove between Houston’s DeJon Jarreau, rear, and Chris Harris during the first half of Friday night’s NCAA Midwest Regional game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

The University of Kentucky took on Houston in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday night Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, defeated No. 3 seed Houston, 62-58.

Next up for Kentucky (30-6) is an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Auburn at the Sprint Center.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 19

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 10

Assists: Keldon Johnson, 4

Steals: EJ Montgomery, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Immanuel Quickley, 1

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, PJ Washington, 1

Turnovers: Reid Travis, Ashton Hagans, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  