Box score from Kentucky’s 77-71 NCAA Tournament loss to Auburn

The University of Kentucky took on Auburn in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, lost to No. 5 seed Auburn, 77-71 in overtime.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 28
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 13
Assists: Tyler Herro, 6
Steals: PJ Washington, 2
Blocks: PJ Washington, 2
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 7
