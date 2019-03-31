UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 77-71 NCAA Tournament loss to Auburn

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 31, 2019 04:55 PM

Kentucky’s Reid Travis, left, tried to catch a pass while being fouled by Auburn’s Austin Wiley.
Kentucky's Reid Travis, left, tried to catch a pass while being fouled by Auburn's Austin Wiley. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Kentucky’s Reid Travis, left, tried to catch a pass while being fouled by Auburn’s Austin Wiley. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

The University of Kentucky took on Auburn in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, lost to No. 5 seed Auburn, 77-71 in overtime.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 28

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 13

Assists: Tyler Herro, 6

Steals: PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: PJ Washington, 2

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 7

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Kentucky fans react to the UK-Auburn game going to overtime and then the Wildcats losing to the Tigers in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

