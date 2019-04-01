He’s here to stay. John Calipari agrees to contract to finish career at UK.

John Calipari has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the University of Kentucky and will finish his career as head coach of the Wildcats, UK announced Monday evening.
Calipari, who completed his 10th season as Kentucky head coach with Sunday’s overtime loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional championship game, is currently in the midst of a contract extension he received in 2017 that was to take him through 2024. The total guaranteed compensation in that deal was to increase from $7.75 million for 2017-18 to $8 million per year after that.
UK did not announce terms of Calipari’s new long-term deal.
Calipari, 60, has led Kentucky to four Final Fours and won the 2012 national championship.
