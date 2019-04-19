Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson already living the NBA life with $300,000 car

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson: ‘Don’t think about it, just hoop’ Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after scoring 25 points in UK’s 79-44 win over Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. UK advanced to Saturday’s second round in Jacksonville, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after scoring 25 points in UK’s 79-44 win over Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. UK advanced to Saturday’s second round in Jacksonville, Fla.

Keldon Johnson offered a big clue as to why he chose to keep his name in consideration for NBA Draft when he was spotted this week in Los Angeles in a $300,000 automobile.

TMZ Sports posted a video and story Friday morning showing the former Kentucky guard getting out of what it said was a McLaren 720S Spider which, according to Car and Driver, starts at $315,000 for a 2019 model.

The videographer greeted Johnson with, “That’s a sick ride you’ve got,” to which Johnson responded “Appreciate it. Appreciate it.”

Johnson refused to speculate on being drafted by the Lakers or any other team.

“I’ll be blessed whoever drafts me. I’d just be blessed,” he said.

TMZ reported Johnson was headed to Catch in L.A. for dinner.

ESPN’s draft projection board lists Johnson as the 20th-best available prospect, a slot in the draft that reportedly offers a first-year salary of at least $1.8 million. CBSSports.com’s mock draft has Johnson going 19th in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs.