Cruzan Cal? Kentucky coach rolls out the laughter and a yellow scooter.

Kentucky’s John Calipari: ‘I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of my team’ Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the media after a 77-71 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Earlier this season, one of his basketball stars made news by tooling around on a scooter during an injury, but this week, Kentucky Coach John Calipari’s own powered scooter was revealed thanks to his family.

“Roommate about to take his powderpuff yellow scooter for a spin,” Ellen Calipari posted on Instagram on Monday with a photo of her husband on what looks to be a Yamaha Vino Classic emblazoned with “Cruzan USA” on the front. “Beware @joejoepalumbo he may be headed for you! So..Dr, Earthly & #12 do you miss being here for this? He’s looking hard to see where he could put his Dunkin!”

Calipari’s scooter likely has considerably more pep than the push scooter PJ Washington used to get around during his foot sprain after the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

And even though Ellen Calipari mocked the scooter and her husband on Instagram, she looked to be having a great time with it in a photo shared by one of her daughters Tuesday.





“When @JenNimePalumbo sends you a picture that makes you realize your parents don’t miss you at all,” Megan Calipari tweeted.

“We have literally never made them as happy as that scooter,” older sister Erin Calipari responded later.

Apparently, John Calipari, used to drive his scooter around Memphis quite a bit, much to the embarrassment of his children. If he’s been riding around in Lexington, so far, it’s gone without much notice.