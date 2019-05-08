Three UK players on official list to participate in NBA Combine

Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro have developed a chemistry Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks about his on-court relationship with roommate and fellow freshman Tyler Herro. Johnson leads UK in scoring at 16.4 points per game. The Wildcats play at Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks about his on-court relationship with roommate and fellow freshman Tyler Herro. Johnson leads UK in scoring at 16.4 points per game. The Wildcats play at Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

Three Kentucky Wildcats will be among 66 players participating in the NBA Combine next week in Chicago, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The three are PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

Two other UK players who entered their names in this year’s NBA Draft were not among the players on the list. The two were EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards.

Also absent from the list was Reid Travis, who played for Kentucky last season as a graduate transfer from Stanford.

As a sophomore, Washington was UK’s leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and rebounder (7.5 rpg) last season. He also improved dramatically as a perimeter shooter, making a team-best 42.3 percent of his three-point shots. Washington entered his name in the 2018 NBA Draft, and part of the feedback he received involved the need to improve as a shooter.

Herro (14.0 ppg) and Johnson (13.5 ppg) had the second- and third-best scoring averages on Kentucky’s team.

The NBA Combine begins Sunday for players from the G League. College players participate on Wednesday of next week. The Combine involves agility tests, measurements such as vertical leap, player interviews with teams and five-on-five games. With guidance from agents, players decide which of the activities they will participate in.

Earlier this spring, the fathers of Washington, Herro and Johnson said their sons would not play in the five-on-five games, but would be part of the other activities.

The NBA Draft will be June 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Three other players from Kentucky schools were on the list of players participating in the NBA Combine. The three are Charles Bassey of Western Kentucky, Ja Morant of Murray State and Jordan Nwora of Louisville.

In addition to the three UK players, 12 other players from Southeastern Conference teams made the list. Those players included Auburn’s Chuma Okeke, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the Midwest Regional semifinals.

Three sets of SEC teammates made the list: Darius Garland and Simisola Shittu of Vanderbilt, Naz Reid and Tremont Waters of LSU, plus a trio of Tennessee players: Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone.

Other SEC players on the list were Daniel Gafford of Arkansas, Jontay Porter of Missouri, Nicolas Claxton of Georgia and Quinndary Weatherspoon of Mississippi State.