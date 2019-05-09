Kentucky locks in two more opponents on 2019-20 basketball schedule

Kentucky signee Dontaie Allen gets standing ovation in Rupp Arena Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen was introduced to the crowd in Rupp Arena during Saturday night's game against No. 1-ranked Tennessee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen was introduced to the crowd in Rupp Arena during Saturday night's game against No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

The University of Kentucky made two more games official on its 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

UK confirmed it will play host to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 8 and to Evansville on Nov. 12 in Rupp Arena.

That announcement locks in five opponents and dates for this coming season.

Kentucky will open its campaign Nov. 5 against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Spartans played in the Final Four this past season and are expected to return a deep and experienced roster for head coach Tom Izzo.

2019 UK basketball off-season calendar

The game against Eastern Kentucky pits the Cats against the Colonels for the first time since Dec. 9, 2015, an 88-67 win for Kentucky that extended its all-time record against EKU to 12-0. EKU finished 13-18 last season, its first under head coach A.W. Hamilton.

Kentucky’s contest against Evansville brings back to Lexington a member of its 1996 national championship team. Walter McCarty, who scored 946 career points for the Wildcats under Coach Rick Pitino from 1993-96, is head coach of the Aces. Evansville finished 11-21 in its inaugural season under McCarty in 2018-19. Kentucky and Evansville have never previously met in men’s basketball.

“To be able to go back to where I played college and had a lot of success is a tremendous opportunity for our program,” McCarty said in a news release. “I am grateful to (UK head coach) John (Calipari) for helping to make this happen.”

The only other games officially locked in at this point for the 2019-20 season are a pair of games in Las Vegas — Utah on Dec. 18, then Ohio State on Dec. 21 in the CBS Sports Classic.

2019-20 UK basketball schedule

Games officially scheduled at this point (home games in all capital letters):

Nov. 5: Michigan State-1

Nov. 8: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 12: EVANSVILLE

Dec. 18: Utah-2

Dec. 21: Ohio State-3

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 3-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.