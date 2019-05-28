Richards to remain at Kentucky next season. See how Cats’ roster looks now.

Nick Richards feels like one thing has been holding the Kentucky center back Kentucky center Nick Richards said he needs to improve in one area after a frustrating freshman season. He believes he already sees improvement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky center Nick Richards said he needs to improve in one area after a frustrating freshman season. He believes he already sees improvement.

Nick Richards announced Tuesday that he will return to Kentucky next season as a junior.

In a UK news release, Richards thanked God, his family, his college teammates and coaches for helping him decide whether or not to remain in this year’s NBA Draft.

“They pushed me in the right direction that I needed to be where I am today,” he said in the news release. “These past two years have been the best of my life. It’s been an incredible experience. I’ve learned a lot, but the job’s not done yet. BBN, are you ready for Year Three?”

Richards’ announcement came a day before the NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and retain college eligibility. EJ Montgomery is the only UK player who has not yet announced a decision.

Earlier this spring, a trio of Kentucky players — PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson — announced that they would forgo their remaining college eligibility and remain in this year’s draft.

Richards’ announcement was not a surprise. He played sparingly at times in his first two UK seasons. In those two seasons, he averaged 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

UK Coach John Calipari said in the news release that he fully supported Richards’ decision to explore the NBA Draft process and then return for a third college season.

“I’m excited to continue to coach Nick because I know how special he can be,” Calipari said. “I’ve told him, ‘If you come back, I’m expecting you to be one of the best big men in the country.’

“There’s no reason he can’t be. . . . I want him to dominate the game and affect it on every single possession.”

Richards became something of a fan favorite this past season. His every positive contribution in home games sparked cheers and encouragement for more.

Earlier this spring, ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz said Richards needed to play with more consistency.

“It’s always about playing with a consistent motor,” Schmitz said. “He has the tools, and the physical gifts.

“But being able to hang his hat on being an athletic shot blocker, lob catcher, staying out of foul trouble. Thinking the game at a higher level. I think those things are all important for him.”

Bobby Marks, ESPN’s NBA front office Insider, said Richards and Montgomery should have read a message in not being invited to the recent NBA Combine nor G League Elite Camp.

“If you’re not on either list, that is a strong indication you should go back to school,” Marks said. “That would be my advice to either player.”

Washington served as an example this past season of the difference another college season can make.

At the Combine, Washington said he had not been part of the decision-making Richards and Montgomery faced.

“I haven’t really talked to them,” he said. “I feel like the best thing for them is to just talk to the people around them the most, and talk to Coach (Calipari) as well. I feel Coach has done a great job with all of us. He wouldn’t lie to them.”

2019-20 UK roster

After the announced departures of PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and Jemarl Baker and the expired eligibility of Reid Travis and Jonny David, here is how Kentucky’s roster for next season looks currently (The Cats are still awaiting an NBA Draft decision from EJ Montgomery):

Dontaie Allen, 6-6 freshman forward

Keion Brooks, 6-7 freshman forward





Brad Calipari, 6-0 redshirt junior guard

Brennan Canada, 6-7 freshman forward

Ashton Hagans, 6-3 sophomore guard

Johnny Juzang, 6-6 freshman forward

Tyrese Maxey, 6-3 freshman guard

EJ Montgomery, 6-10 sophomore forward

Zan Payne, 6-4 redshirt freshman guard/forward

Immanuel Quickley, 6-3 sophomore guard

Nick Richards, 6-11 junior forward

Nate Sestina, 6-9 graduate transfer forward/center

Kahlil Whitney, 6-7 freshman forward