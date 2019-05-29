UK Men's Basketball
UK will visit SEC’s farthest reaches in 2019-20. New details about basketball schedule released.
A home-and-home series with an Auburn program coming off its first Final Four appearance and a conference schedule Rand McNally would love are part of Kentucky’s 2019-20 basketball season, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday
In addition to permanent home-and-home opponents Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida, Kentucky will play Auburn and Georgia twice next season.
UK’s road schedule also includes trips to the far reaches of the SEC: at Texas A&M, at Arkansas and at LSU.
Besides Auburn, Kentucky’s home opponents in league play will be Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Georgia (No. 5) and Florida (No. 10) are bringing in freshman classes ranked in the top 10 nationally by ESPN, UK said in a news release. Alabama (Nate Oats) and Vanderbilt (Jerry Stackhouse) figure to be infused with the enthusiasm that comes with a coaching change.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
Earlier this spring, Kentucky announced five of its pre-conference games for next season. Those five games are against Michigan State Nov. 5 in Madison Square Garden, Eastern Kentucky Nov. 8 in Rupp Arena, Evansville Nov. 12 in Rupp Arena, Utah Dec. 18 in Las Vegas and Ohio State Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.
Kentucky’s schedule will also include a home game against in-state rival Louisville. A date has not been set for that game, UK said.
