UK will visit SEC’s farthest reaches in 2019-20. New details about basketball schedule released.

Keion Brooks says Calipari has big plans for him Five-star basketball recruit Keion Brooks says UK Coach John Calipari is telling him he could play just like Kevin Knox did for the Wildcats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star basketball recruit Keion Brooks says UK Coach John Calipari is telling him he could play just like Kevin Knox did for the Wildcats.

A home-and-home series with an Auburn program coming off its first Final Four appearance and a conference schedule Rand McNally would love are part of Kentucky’s 2019-20 basketball season, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday

In addition to permanent home-and-home opponents Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida, Kentucky will play Auburn and Georgia twice next season.

UK’s road schedule also includes trips to the far reaches of the SEC: at Texas A&M, at Arkansas and at LSU.

Besides Auburn, Kentucky’s home opponents in league play will be Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Georgia (No. 5) and Florida (No. 10) are bringing in freshman classes ranked in the top 10 nationally by ESPN, UK said in a news release. Alabama (Nate Oats) and Vanderbilt (Jerry Stackhouse) figure to be infused with the enthusiasm that comes with a coaching change.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this spring, Kentucky announced five of its pre-conference games for next season. Those five games are against Michigan State Nov. 5 in Madison Square Garden, Eastern Kentucky Nov. 8 in Rupp Arena, Evansville Nov. 12 in Rupp Arena, Utah Dec. 18 in Las Vegas and Ohio State Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.

Kentucky’s schedule will also include a home game against in-state rival Louisville. A date has not been set for that game, UK said.