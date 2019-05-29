A UK game in the UK? Calipari raises possibility, Barnhart reacts.

John Calipari wants Rick Pitino to return to Rupp Arena After Kentucky's 88-61 win over Utah on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, UK basketball coach John Calipari said he encouraged former coach Rick Pitino to return to Rupp Arena as part of the reunion of Kentucky's 1992-93 Final Four team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After Kentucky's 88-61 win over Utah on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, UK basketball coach John Calipari said he encouraged former coach Rick Pitino to return to Rupp Arena as part of the reunion of Kentucky's 1992-93 Final Four team.

While attending the Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., reporter Darrell Bird of The Cats Pause drew attention by tweeting Wednesday that Kentucky Coach John Calipari had told him that he (Calipari) had been contacted about the Wildcats playing a game in London during the 2020-21 season.

“Update your passports . . . ,” Bird tweeted. “Can’t reveal possible foe. But it’s a good one.”

UK spokesman Eric Lindsey, who is not attending the spring meetings, described Calipari’s mentioning a future game in London as “just a thought of his. Nothing more at this point.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BREAKING (and fun): Update your passports #BBN. @UKCoachCalipari told me he has been contacted about @KentuckyMBB playing in London during 2020-21 season. Can’t reveal possible foe, but it’s a good one. Much more to come from SEC Spring Meeting in Sandestin via @DarrellBird — Darrell Bird (@DarrellBird) May 29, 2019

A question about Kentucky possibly playing in London caught Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart by surprise.

“First I heard about it,” Barnhart told Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville radio station Sports Animal WNML.

A moment later, Barnhart added, “People contact us all the time about playing places. We’ve not finalized our schedule yet.”

When Hyams suggested a game in London would be exciting, Barnhart said, “We’ll have to see the details of that.”

Barnhart also added that “local and home is real important to me right now.”