Kentucky’s Brad Calipari places name in NCAA Transfer Portal. What happens next?

Brad Calipari, who has stood out as the son of a Kentucky coach and a fan favorite, has placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, several media outlets reported Thursday.

UK confirmed that Calipari placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. UK said that he had not yet decided whether to transfer or remain on the Kentucky team.

Calipari sat out this past season as a redshirt. He would have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Two earlier sons who played for the UK coach, Sean Sutton and Saul Smith, became targets of fan disgruntlement. Sutton started all 31 games of his sophomore season, and then transferred after UK fired his father, Eddie Sutton. Smith started 70 games, averaging 21.7 minutes and 5.1 points in his four seasons.

By contrast, Calipari did not start a game in his two seasons on the active roster. He averaged 2.7 minutes in his 27 game appearances.

His father, UK Coach John Calipari, often used his son as a comic foil. This seemed to take the pressure off and breathed life into a comment Al McGuire made about how a father-son combination can work. The son, McGuire said, must either be the star of the team or a player at the end of the bench.

The younger Calipari became a fan favorite. When he touched the ball, fans urged him to shoot. He made only three of 20 three-point shots, but no doubt each thrilled a sizable number of UK fans.

Brad Calipari began his high school career at Lexington Christian Academy. As a high school senior, he played for the MacDuffie School, which is in Franklin Lakes, N.J. He averaged 15.3 points and 3.6 assists as a senior.

In a story that appeared in The Players’ Tribune dated July 15, 2016, Calipari spoke glowingly of playing for UK.

“If you’re going to ball, it’s gotta be in Lexington,” he wrote.

He acknowledged it sounded “crazy” to transfer for his high school senior season.

In explaining the transfer, he wrote that he “realized how badly I wanted to play.”

Calipari acknowledged the ups and downs involved in being the son of the Kentucky coach.

“People will just talk to you, slamming Coach Cal, unaware ‘Coach’ was actually ‘Dad,’” he wrote. “ . . . The first couple times that it happened, I didn’t know how to handle it. . . . But it is what it is. As I’ve matured, I understand that people are going to either hate him or love him. So I can’t really take it personally.”