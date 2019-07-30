Wrapping up Ten Years of Coach Cal: Kentucky’s statistical leaders of the past decade

Top 10 most indelible Coach Cal memories These are memorable moments or accomplishments specific to John Calipari that do not include games or championships won. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are memorable moments or accomplishments specific to John Calipari that do not include games or championships won.

More from the series Ten Years of Coach Cal John Calipari’s first 10 years as head coach at the University of Kentucky were jam packed with memories. As Coach Cal embarks on his second decade under a newly signed “lifetime contract,” the Herald-Leader Sports staff voted on and ranked the biggest moments, best players, toughest losses, top recruits and more from the past 10 years and created this 12-part series. Expand All

The Herald-Leader’s recently completed series revisiting the first 10 years of the John Calipari coaching era at the University of Kentucky required our Sports staff to not only tap into their memories but research the record books. After revealing our lists of most thrilling wins, most agonizing losses, greatest players and other memories, we thought readers might enjoy viewing some of the raw numbers from the past decade.

Did you know that nobody has scored more points than Terrence Jones during the John Calipari era at Kentucky? Can you guess who has played the most minutes? Who has made the most three-pointers?

It’s all here: The top 10 in most major statistical categories during the past 10 years:

Scoring (total points)

1. Terrence Jones (2010-12), 1,064

2. Darius Miller (2009-12), 1,057

3. Doron Lamb (2010-12), 1,018

4. Aaron Harrison (2013-15), 979

5. Alex Poythress (2012-16), 966

6. PJ Washington (2017-19), 932

7. Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15), 843

8. Tyler Ulis (2014-16), 815

9. Andrew Harrison (2013-15), 798

10. Isaiah Briscoe (2015-17), 763

Scoring (single-season average)

1. Jamal Murray (2015-16), 20.0

2. Malik Monk (2016-17), 19.8

3. Tyler Ulis (2015-16), 17.3

3. Brandon Knight (2010-11), 17.3

5. De’Aaron Fox (2016-17), 16.7

6. John Wall (2009-10), 16.6

7. Terrence Jones (2010-11), 15.7

8. Kevin Knox (2017-18), 15.6

9. PJ Washington (2018-19), 15.2

10. DeMarcus Cousins (2009-10), 15.1

Scoring (single game)

1. Malik Monk vs. North Carolina (Dec. 17, 2016), 47

2. De’Aaron Fox vs. UCLA (March 24, 2017), 39

3. Malik Monk vs. Georgia (Jan. 31, 2017), 37

4. Jamal Murray vs. Florida (Feb. 6, 2016), 35

4. Terrence Jones vs. Auburn (Jan. 11, 2011), 35

6. Kevin Knox at West Virginia (Jan. 27, 2017), 34

6. Malik Monk at Mississippi (Dec. 29, 2016), 34

8. Malik Monk vs. Florida (Feb. 25, 2017), 33

8. Jamal Murray at Vanderbilt (Feb. 27, 2016), 33

8. Jamal Murray vs. Ohio State (Dec. 19, 2015), 33

Rebounds

1. Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15), 655 (6.2 rpg)

2. Terrence Jones (2010-12), 608 (8.0 rpg)

3. Alex Poythress (2012-16), 597 (5.3 rpg)

4. PJ Washington (2017-19), 475 (6.6 rpg)

5. Julius Randle (2013-14), 417 (10.4 rpg)

6. Anthony Davis (2011-12), 415 (10.4 rpg)

7. Marcus Lee (2013-16), 390 (3.6 rpg)

8. Wenyen Gabriel (2016-18), 382 (5.1 rpg)

9. Isaiah Briscoe (2015-17), 376 (5.4 rpg)

9. Darius Miller (2009-12), 376 (3.2 rpg)

9. DeMarcus Cousins (2009-10), 376 (9.9 rpg)

Assists

1. Tyler Ulis (2014-16), 381 (5.3 apg)

2. Andrew Harrison (2013-15), 298 (3.8 apg)

3. Isaiah Briscoe (2015-17), 258 (3.7 apg)

4. John Wall (2009-10), 241 (6.5 apg)

5. Darius Miller (2009-12), 206 (1.8 apg)

6. Marquis Teague (2011-12), 191 (4.8 apg)

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2017-18), 189 (5.1 apg)

8. De’Aaron Fox (2016-17), 165 (4.6 apg)

9. Ashton Hagans (2018-19), 160 (4.3 apg)

10. Brandon Knight (2010-11), 159 (4.2 apg)

Steals

1. Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15), 115 (1.1 spg)

2. Terrence Jones (2010-12), 92 (1.2 spg)

3. Tyler Ulis (2014-16), 88 (1.2 spg)

4. Darius Miller (2009-12), 87 (0.8 spg)

5. Aaron Harrison (2013-15), 86 (1.1 spg)

6. DeAndre Liggins (2009-11), 66 (1.0 spg)

6. John Wall (2009-10), 66 (1.8 spg)

8 Isaiah Briscoe (2015-17), 65 (0.9 spg)

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2017-18), 61 (1.6 spg)

9 Andrew Harrison (2013-15), 61 (0.8 spg)

10 Ashton Hagans (2018-19), 61 (1.6 spg)

Blocks

1. Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15), 233 (2.2 bpg)

2. Anthony Davis (2011-12), 186 (4.7 bpg)

3. Terrence Jones (2010-12), 140 (1.8 bpg)

4. Nerlens Noel (2012-13), 106 (4.4 bpg)

5. Marcus Lee (2013-16), 100 (1.0 bpg)

6. Karl-Anthony Towns (2014-15), 88 (2.3 bpg)

7. Darius Miller (2009-12), 78 (0.7 bpg)

8. Alex Poythress (2012-16) 77 (0.7 bpg)

9. Wenyen Gabriel (2016-18), 74 (1.0 bpg)

9 PJ Washington (2017-19), 74 (1.0 bpg)

Three-pointers made

1. Darius Miller (2009-12), 157

2. Doron Lamb (2010-12), 144

3. Aaron Harrison (2013-15), 121

4. Jamal Murray (2015-16), 113

5. Derek Willis (2013-17), 108

6. Malik Monk (2016-17), 104

7. Kyle Wiltjer (2011-13), 90

8. Tyler Ulis (2014-16), 88

9. Brandon Knight (2010-11), 87

10. James Young (2013-14), 82

Free-throw percentage

1. Tyler Herro (2018-19), 93.5

2. Tyler Ulis (2015-16), 84.6

2. Julius Mays (2012-13), 84.6

4. Devin Booker (2014-15), 82.8

5. Malik Monk (2016-17), 82.2

6. Darius Miller (2009-12), 81.8

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (201818), 81.7

8. Doron Lamb (2010-12), 81.1

9. Karl-Anthony Towns (2014-15), 81.3

10. Kyle Wiltjer (2011-13), 81.2

Minutes played

1. Darius Miller (2009-12), 3,025

2. Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15), 2,575

3. Alex Poythress (2012-16), 2,480

4. Doron Lamb (2010-12), 2,327

5. Terrence Jones (2010-12), 2,310

6. Aaron Harrison (2013-15), 2,308

7. Andrew Harrison (2013-15), 2,261

8. Isaiah Briscoe (2015-17), 2,189

9. Tyler Ulis (2014-16), 2,170

10. PJ Washington (2017-19), 2,036