UK sets date for Big Blue Madness ticket distribution. Here’s how it will work.

The University of Kentucky finalized plans Friday for the distribution of Big Blue Madness tickets ahead of the 2019 college basketball season.

The free tickets for UK’s annual celebration of the start of men’s and women’s basketball practice in Rupp Arena will be available Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Big Blue Madness is set for Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Fans will not only get their first eyes on Coach John Calipari’s men’s team and Coach Matthew Mitchell’s women’s squad, but they’ll experience a new-look Rupp with reduced seating capacity after much of the upper arena’s bleachers were replaced with chair-back seats.

The night features introductions of both the men’s and women’s teams, practice drills, videos, and more.

Fans wishing to camp outside Memorial Coliseum to get in line for Big Blue Madness tickets are asked by campus public safety officials to do so no earlier than 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The athletics department will provide portable restroom facilities, but the use of permanent, wooden-type structures, portable generators, and propane tanks or other open flames used in cooking is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are not permitted.

A limited number of line assignments will be issued to those camped out at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27. All fans must be present to obtain their line assignments. All patrons with a line assignment must be in line by 10 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Once available space for fans has reached capacity, remaining fans will be asked to acquire tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. UK Athletics will inform fans when available space has reached capacity and they are unlikely to receive control cards for the in-person ticket distribution.