Ready to go clubbing in Rupp? You won’t be able to this season.

Fans looking forward to the new club areas coming to Rupp Arena will have to wait another year.

The University of Kentucky announced Friday that construction delays will postpone the opening until the 2020-21 basketball season.

The club areas were one of two major renovations taking place within Rupp Arena that were originally scheduled to be unveiled this season. The other was the installation of chair-backs in the upper-level sideline seating areas. The latter project is still on track for completion in time for this season, the Lexington Center Corporation informed UK Athletics this week, according to UK’s news release.

UK Athletics anticipates that game-day parking and arena entry will continue to be affected during the 2019-20 season due to construction. Fans may visit UKathletics.com/RuppRenovation for updates on the project.

The upgrades to Rupp Arena’s interior are part of a $241 million renovation of the Lexington Convention Center.

The three clubs will be west of Rupp Arena and underneath a new exhibit hall. The clubs will be accessed from the main concourse and a planned parking garage.

UK officials estimated the capacity of the clubs to be about 3,000 to 4,000. The clubs will be in use before and after games, plus during halftime. Patrons can also stay in the clubs during games.