Game times set for CBS Sports Classic. UK will play second game of doubleheader.
The University of Kentucky’s 2019-2020 men’s basketball schedule continues to move toward completion.
Another piece to the puzzle fell into place Tuesday when tip-off times were announced for the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Dec. 21.
North Carolina and UCLA will open the doubleheader with a 3 p.m. EST tip-off. Kentucky is scheduled to face Ohio State at 5:15 p.m.
The CBS Sports Classic will be played at 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena, a 3-year-old venue in Las Vegas.
The last time T-Mobile Arena hosted the event, Kentucky defeated North Carolina 103-100 in 2016-17.
Kentucky is 3-2 all-time in the CBS Sports Classic, having taken two games from UNC, split two games with UCLA and lost to Ohio State in their previous meeting in 2015-16.
2019-20 UK schedule
Kentucky’s non-conference dates are set; the SEC slate has not yet been announced (home games in all capital letters):
Oct. 11: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: BLUE-WHITE SCRIMMAGE, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: GEORGETOWN COLLEGE, 5 p.m.-x
Nov. 1: KENTUCKY STATE, 7 p.m.-x
Nov. 5: Michigan State-1
Nov. 8: EASTERN KENTUCKY
Nov. 12: EVANSVILLE
Nov. 18: UTAH VALLEY-2
Nov. 22: MOUNT ST. MARY’S-2
Nov. 24: LAMAR-2
Nov. 29: UAB-2
Dec. 7: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
Dec. 14: GEORGIA TECH
Dec. 18: Utah-3
Dec. 21: Ohio State, 5:15 p.m.-4
Dec. 28: LOUISVILLE
Jan. 25: At Texas Tech-5
1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-BBN Showcase at Rupp Arena; 3-At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 4-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge; x-Exhibition game.
