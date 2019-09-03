Game times set for CBS Sports Classic. UK will play second game of doubleheader.

Ashton Hagans set the tone for UK’s win over North Carolina Kentucky basketball's Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson talk about the play of teammate Ashton Hagans in UK's 80-72 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball's Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson talk about the play of teammate Ashton Hagans in UK's 80-72 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

The University of Kentucky’s 2019-2020 men’s basketball schedule continues to move toward completion.

Another piece to the puzzle fell into place Tuesday when tip-off times were announced for the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Dec. 21.

North Carolina and UCLA will open the doubleheader with a 3 p.m. EST tip-off. Kentucky is scheduled to face Ohio State at 5:15 p.m.

The CBS Sports Classic will be played at 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena, a 3-year-old venue in Las Vegas.

The last time T-Mobile Arena hosted the event, Kentucky defeated North Carolina 103-100 in 2016-17.

Kentucky is 3-2 all-time in the CBS Sports Classic, having taken two games from UNC, split two games with UCLA and lost to Ohio State in their previous meeting in 2015-16.

2019-20 UK schedule

Kentucky’s non-conference dates are set; the SEC slate has not yet been announced (home games in all capital letters):

Oct. 11: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: BLUE-WHITE SCRIMMAGE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: GEORGETOWN COLLEGE, 5 p.m.-x

Nov. 1: KENTUCKY STATE, 7 p.m.-x

Nov. 5: Michigan State-1

Nov. 8: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 12: EVANSVILLE

Nov. 18: UTAH VALLEY-2

Nov. 22: MOUNT ST. MARY’S-2

Nov. 24: LAMAR-2

Nov. 29: UAB-2

Dec. 7: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Dec. 14: GEORGIA TECH

Dec. 18: Utah-3

Dec. 21: Ohio State, 5:15 p.m.-4

Dec. 28: LOUISVILLE

Jan. 25: At Texas Tech-5

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-BBN Showcase at Rupp Arena; 3-At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 4-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge; x-Exhibition game.