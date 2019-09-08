Calipari addresses mention of Kentucky assistant in alleged Nike corruption case

The 10 most thrilling wins of the John Calipari era at Kentucky Photos from the 10 most thrilling wins of the John Calipari era at Kentucky as voted on by the Lexington Herald-Leader Sports staff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos from the 10 most thrilling wins of the John Calipari era at Kentucky as voted on by the Lexington Herald-Leader Sports staff.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Sunday that he is not concerned about associate coach Kenny Payne’s name being referenced in a court document filed in the case involving attorney Michael Avenatti alleging corruption by senior officials in the Nike grassroots basketball program.

The document, which was released on Aug. 15, contained texts between Payne and Carlton DeBose. DeBose heads Nike’s EBYL summer league.

Calipari suggested that Kentucky basketball was mentioned in the filing because a marquee program can generate attention to the case. Calipari also said that UK backs away from prospects that are perceived to pose possible problems.

Calipari gave his reaction during a media round table.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Avenatti filing accused Nike officials of conspiring to pay at least $35,000 to Zion Williamson, $20,000 to Romeo Langford and $15,000 to a player from Michigan who was not named because he is a minor.

In the exchange of texts, Payne was trying to help a longtime friend, Calipari said. Payne and DeBose are longtime acquaintances.

The first text message included in the filing begins with a question from Payne, who is identified as “KP.”

“Do u help people like Webster and speedy every year and how many more people asked you to help them,” KP asks. “They both are happy u are helping them how many more are there.”

DeBose responds with a list of about 10 Nike league coaches who he says “are helping families to the total of about ($200,000) annually.”

“Wow,” KP responds.

Later, KP texts DeBose with a question. “Can it come back n hurt you?”

To which DeBose responds, “Not really. Have to to do it cleanly and with a process. I’m good but it’s enough to where Lynn and Nico don’t want to know the intimate details to cover their asses. So it’s a risk but my every day job is a damn risk so I’m used to it now.”

Lynn Merritt is a senior official in Nike’s basketball marketing operation. Nico Harrison is Nike’s vice president of North American basketball operations.

“Watch your back bro,” KP responds to DeBose.

According to the filing, DeBose acknowledged that Nike funneled payments to high school players through at least 10 different EBYL coaches. The filing does not mention the UK assistant coach by name nor does it imply wrongdoing on behalf of the UK coach or Kentucky’s basketball program.