SEC dates announced. Here is Kentucky’s complete 2019-20 basketball schedule.

All of the matchups and dates are now set for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 schedule after the Southeastern Conference released the full league slate on Tuesday.

UK previously locked in its preseason and non-conference schedules so now the full scope of what the Wildcats face in the start of John Calipari’s second decade as head coach is clear.

Some game times and TV assignments will be announced at later dates.

UK’s home opponents in Southeastern Conference play are Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss.

The Wildcats will go on the road to face Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky, which finished 30-7 and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season, will open SEC play Jan. 4 against Missouri in Rupp Arena.

UK’s preseason schedule includes Big Blue Madness on Oct. 11, the Blue-White Game on Oct. 18 and exhibition games against defending NAIA national champion Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and Kentucky State on Nov. 1.

The previously announced non-conference schedule includes a season-opening showdown with projected national No. 1 team Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Kentucky will also square off against 2019 NCAA runner-up Texas Tech, archrival Louisville, and play Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Also Tuesday, tip-off times were revealed for the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Duke will face Kansas in the first game of the doubleheader at 7 p.m. Kentucky and Michigan State will follow at 9:30 p.m.

Herald-Leader Staff Writer Jerry Tipton contributed to this article.

2019-20 UK schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Oct. 11: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 18: BLUE-WHITE SCRIMMAGE, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 27: x-GEORGETOWN COLLEGE, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 1: x-KENTUCKY STATE, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 5: 1-Michigan State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 8: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 12: EVANSVILLE

Nov. 18: 2-UTAH VALLEY

Nov. 22: 2-MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Nov. 24: 2-LAMAR

Nov. 29: 2-UAB

Dec. 7: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Dec. 14: GEORGIA TECH

Dec. 18: 3-Utah, 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 21: 4-Ohio State, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 28: LOUISVILLE, 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4: MISSOURI, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 7: At Georgia, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 11: ALABAMA, Noon (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 15: At South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 18: At Arkansas, 4 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 21: GEORGIA, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)

Jan. 25: 5-At Texas Tech, TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 29: VANDERBILT, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 1: At Auburn, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 4: MISSISSIPPI STATE, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 8: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Feb. 11: At Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)

Feb. 15: MISSISSIPPI, 2 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 18: At LSU, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 22: FLORIDA, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 25: At Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)

Feb. 29: AUBURN, 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

March 3: TENNESSEE, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

March 7: At Florida, 1 p.m. (CBS)

March 11-15: 6-SEC Tournament (SEC Network or ESPN)

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-BBN Showcase at Rupp Arena; 3-At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 4-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge; 6-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; x-Exhibition game.