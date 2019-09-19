2019-20 Wildcats on display during men’s basketball Photo Day

Calipari says 2019 will be a breakout year for returning players Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team gathered Thursday for the Wildcats’ annual Photo Day inside the Joe Craft Center.

The Wildcats’ preseason preparations kick into high gear in the next few weeks with the team’s annual Pro Day on Oct. 6, Big Blue Madness on Oct. 11 and their Blue-White Scrimmage on Oct. 18.

Kentucky tips off the regular season against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in New York City on Nov. 5.

Please visit Kentucky.com, to find more photos and video from Thursday’s event.