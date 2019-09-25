Best big man in the country? That’s the goal for Kentucky’s Nick Richards.

Nick Richards talks about transition from Jamaica to New York, starting in basketball Kentucky men's basketball player Nick Richards talks about how he began playing basketball in New York after moving from Jamaica. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men's basketball player Nick Richards talks about how he began playing basketball in New York after moving from Jamaica.

As Nick Richards recalls — and it wasn’t so long ago that remembering would be a problem — he started playing organized basketball as a high school freshman. That’s only six years ago. Or the same season that saw Julius Randle and the repeatedly hyped “tweak” propel Kentucky to the 2014 national championship game.

Richards had some catching up to do.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said recently of his belated beginnings as a basketball player. “I was just a guy running around.”

A native of relatively basketball-free Jamaica, Richards played soccer as a boy. He was a midfielder and goalkeeper. He competed in track and field in the high jump and 400 meters. He played cricket because he saw friends playing the game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Everything but basketball,” he said of a youth sports experience that stands in stark contrast with the United States model that can feature starting as a preschooler, personal trainers, skill coaches, year-round play and scholarship-hungry parents.

Richards said he watched basketball on television and understood “the basic concept” of the sport. “Put the ball in the hole,” he said, “and you’ll be fine.”

Everything else about the game he had to learn as he went along. Everything.

“When they were talking about running plays, I was, like, ‘What is this?’” he said. “I really didn’t understand what was going on.”

His first two seasons for Kentucky can be seen as a learning process continuing to unfold. Tantalizing flashes of what could be. Mistakes of commission and omission leading to prolonged time on the bench. In UK’s loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight last March, he played 44 seconds. In the Sweet 16 round two nights earlier, he played four minutes. He was a wallflower at the Big Dance.

But in the context of six years ago to now, Richards has fast-tracked his basketball development. The first four years saw him progress from innocent novice to consensus five star prospect, McDonald’s All-American and heralded Kentucky signee.

His first two UK seasons produced nondescript statistics: 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 13.4 minutes per game.

“I think his confidence wavered over the first couple of years,” his high school coach, Mike Rice, said of Richards. “But that’s to be expected.”

Rice suggested that the last two seasons served as prelude. A basketball butterfly will emerge from the cocoon in 2019-20.

“Nick is the poster boy for upside just because he started so late,” Rice said.

John Calipari has suggested as much. When Richards chose to return for his junior season, the UK coach set the bar of possibility at stratospheric heights: best big man in the country.

This is realistic, Richards said. He credited diligence in offseason workouts at UK as a reason he believes.

“If I’m not the best big man in the country, I’ll see myself as a disappointment,” he said.

Among the adjustments Richards has had to make as a Kentucky player was being benched by Calipari. Rice, whose college coaching career included the attention-getting tape of him as Rutgers’ coach throwing balls at and belittling players in practice, was no softy. But …

“My subs were not five-star players,” he said of his team at The Patrick School. “My backup center was 6-4 and 245 pounds. So Nick got to play through a lot of his mistakes in high school. He was not used to not being able to play through several mistakes or several missed shots. And that’s what high school-to-college does to, like, all freshmen. They go through times they’re not as confident.”

Richards cited several reasons why 2019-20 can be a breakout season. He said he’s stronger, he feels more confident and he knows what Calipari wants: to play with energy and lead UK’s younger players.

When asked what advice he’d give the UK freshman version of himself, Richards said, “Just be more patient with yourself. Don’t try to rush things. Don’t dwell on, like, the little stuff. Just move on from those things, keep moving forward.

“I let stuff kind of get in my head, and let it sit there for a while. Now, I’m just, like, if something happens, I know how to deal with it. Just move on from it.”

This probably sounded familiar to Rice. He said the hoopla surrounding a high-profile high school prospect affected Richards.

“I used to cringe,” Rice said. “I’d say, ‘Nick, just get better today.’ And I think Nick has taken that attitude. Forget about the NBA. Just get better. And just get better playing through contact, with your footwork, your jump shot, your defense. All those things we teach people in the third grade to do, Nick wasn’t there. He missed out on that.”

Richards will be only the fourth player from out of state that plays three or more seasons for Kentucky during Calipari’s time as coach. He follows Marcus Lee, Willie Cauley-Stein and Alex Poythress.

Of Richards playing a third season for UK, Rice said, “I think it’s the best thing to ever happen to Nick Richards. He has the base now. He has instincts now. He’s been through three years of some of the best coaching in college basketball.

“And now it’s going to last longer than it would have had he jumped his first year out (to the NBA). He’s got winning instincts now. It’s going to show this year.”

When asked how he could be so sure, Rice said it was because he knew Richards, he liked how Richards has continued working, how Richards did not respond to the benchings and cameo appearances by lashing out or transferring.

“No one likes to get benched who is that talented,” Rice said. “But I think he has responded the right way.”

Being told that Rice predicted big things in 2019-20 brought a smile to Richards’ face. He said he was grateful that his former coach was on his side.

So are UK fans. Their support is palpable in Rupp Arena. The cheers are noticeably louder in reaction to Richards’ successes.

Rice interpreted this as “knowledgeable fans of Kentucky” wanting to see a happy ending.

“They’ve seen some of the struggles,” Rice said. “He came in as a five-star, can’t-miss type of guy. He struggled at some things. It’s just been his journey, and it’s going to make him better and stronger.”

Important upcoming dates

Sept. 25: Big Blue Madness campout begins

Sept. 27: Big Blue Madness ticket distribution

Oct. 1: Media Day

Oct. 6: Pro Day

Oct. 11: Big Blue Madness

Oct. 16: SEC Media Day

Oct. 18: Blue-White Scrimmage

Oct. 27: Exhibition opener vs. Georgetown College

Nov. 1: Exhibition vs. Kentucky State

Nov. 5: Season opener vs. Michigan State