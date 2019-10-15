Kentucky voted to win league. Three players earn preseason All-SEC honors.

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans will be one of Kentucky’s top returning players for the 2019-20 season. Lexington

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team came up big in preseason media voting on Tuesday.

The media that cover the Southeastern Conference voted the Wildcats to win the league this season and honored three UK players with selections to All-SEC teams.

Kentucky was voted to beat out Florida for league supremacy. The rest of the predicted order of finish was: LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team along with Florida’s Kerry Blackshear, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was voted preseason SEC Player of the Year.

UK sophomore forward EJ Montgomery and freshman point guard Tyrese Maxey were selected to the Second Team along with Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, LSU’s Skylar Mays and Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner.

Kentucky was voted the preseason favorite for the ninth season in a row. During the eight-year stretch just completed, UK won four regular-season championships and four league tournament titles.

Overall, Kentucky has won 48 regular-season titles and 32 tournament championships.

2019-20 UK schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Oct. 18: BLUE-WHITE SCRIMMAGE, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 27: x-GEORGETOWN COLLEGE, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 1: x-KENTUCKY STATE, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 5: 1-Michigan State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 8: EASTERN KENTUCKY, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 12: EVANSVILLE, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 18: 2-UTAH VALLEY, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 22: 2-MOUNT ST. MARY’S, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 24: 2-LAMAR, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 29: 2-UAB, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 7: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 14: GEORGIA TECH, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 18: 3-Utah, 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 21: 4-Ohio State, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 28: LOUISVILLE, 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 4: MISSOURI, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 7: At Georgia, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 11: ALABAMA, Noon (ESPN)

Jan. 15: At South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 18: At Arkansas, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: GEORGIA, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)

Jan. 25: 5-At Texas Tech, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 29: VANDERBILT, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 1: At Auburn, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 4: MISSISSIPPI STATE, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 8: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Feb. 11: At Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)

Feb. 15: MISSISSIPPI, 2 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 18: At LSU, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 22: FLORIDA, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 25: At Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network)

Feb. 29: AUBURN, 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

March 3: TENNESSEE, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

March 7: At Florida, 1 p.m. (CBS)

March 11-15: 6-SEC Tournament (SEC Network or ESPN)

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-BBN Showcase at Rupp Arena; 3-At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 4-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge; 6-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; x-Exhibition game.