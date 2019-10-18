Kentucky native joins UK men’s basketball team in time for start of season

West Carter’s Ben Jordan blocks a shot by Greenup County’s Michael Hubbert on March 2, 2017. AP

Former West Carter High School athlete and current UK baseball player Ben Jordan has joined the Wildcats’ basketball team.

Jordan — listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds — is a redshirt sophomore on the Kentucky basketball team and was a highly touted baseball prospect out of high school. He redshirted in 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery the year before and pitched 8 2/3 innings for the Wildcats this past season.

The Ashland native also left West Carter as the school’s all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker, and he was eighth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Jordan is No. 22 on the state’s all-time blocked shots list and 26th on the state’s all-time rebounding list.

“Like so many others in the state of Kentucky, basketball has been a part of my life since I was just a kid,” Jordan said in a statement Friday afternoon. “When the opportunity presented itself to join the UK basketball team, I wanted to go into it with an open mind, especially since I stepped away from the sport to focus on baseball. After a couple of days of practice, it’s clear to me that this is something I want to commit to.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Baseball has been and will remain my top priority, but I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenge of competing in two sports I love to play. I’ve talked to Coach (Nick) Mingione about it and we did this with his full blessing. I’m looking forward to helping in practice and being a great teammate this season.”

Jordan helped lead West Carter to the 16th Region finals as a senior, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in an overtime loss to Elliott County in the region title game.

He averaged 14.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game during his senior season in 2016-17, and he will make his UK debut at Friday night’s Blue-White Scrimmage.

“I really appreciate Ben helping our team and agreeing to be a part of this,” UK Coach John Calipari said. “He has a great demeanor and a way about him that really fits in well with this team. The guys already have embraced him as one of our own. I think he’ll be a great addition to this team.”

Jordan’s presence on the team should offer the Wildcats more size on the practice floor. He’s one of four walk-ons on the squad, joining former Lexington Catholic standout Zan Payne — the son of UK assistant coach Kenny Payne — plus former Clark County standout Brennan Canada and newcomer Riley Welch, a transfer from College of the Desert (Ariz.).