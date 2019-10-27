‘He’ll be back real soon.’ Hagans says Nick Richards’ injury isn’t serious.

As expected, Kentucky showed its obvious superiority in defeating Georgetown College 80-53 in Sunday’s exhibition game in Rupp Arena. But the one potential downside to these preseason dress rehearsals — injury — was realized early in the second half.

Nick Richards crumpled to the court with 19:03 left after jumping up to contest Jake Ohmer’s three-point shot and landing on the Georgetown guard’s foot. Richards rolled his left ankle.

With the lack of depth among its “bigs” a talking point this preseason, the sight of Richards down on the court made Rupp Arena fall silent. “C’mon, Nick,” one fan could be hear yelling in a tone that sounded more fearful than hopeful.

Richards got up with the assistance of a UK staffer under each arm. The crowd applauded. As he moved carefully toward the sideline, Richards needed only one staffer to steady him. He exited having scored six points (looking comfortable shooting hook shots), grabbing five rebounds and committing no fouls in 14-plus minutes of play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After the game, point guard Ashton Hagans assured reporters that the injury was not serious.

“He’ll be back real soon,” Hagans said. “He should be good.”

Hagans attributed his not-to-worry assurance to Richards.

“The way he was talking to us in the locker room,” Hagans said. “It was no big thing. So he’ll be all right.”

Immanuel Quickley, who led a balanced offense with 16 points, said Kentucky could not easily replace Richards.

“What Nick brings to the table a lot of teams don’t have,” Quickley said. “And what he brings to the table, we really don’t have another Nick. … 7-foot, he can touch the top of the backboard. That’s the first (attribute). He’s athletic. He’s smart. He talks. He’s a veteran.”

In Richards’ absence, Kentucky struggled to establish a post game. EJ Montgomery missed more than one shot from the low post. Freshman Keion Brooks, who started at power forward alongside Richards, missed a post-up shot.

“Naturally, I’m a perimeter player,” Brooks said. “But the dynamic of our team, I’m going to have to go down and bang. I’m not uncomfortable going down there.”

When asked about his post-up game, Brooks said, “I’m more of a face-up guy instead of try to back you down and use my strength.”

But Brooks said he would be a willing post player.

Nate Sestina contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

As for Ben Jordan, the 6-foot-9 baseball pitcher who joined the team a week or so ago, UK Coach John Calipari said he did not want to ask Jordan to play in games. Jordan will continue to provide competition in practices.

Kentucky went into the game talking about showing toughness, a question that Calipari had pondered publicly more than once this preseason. On Friday, the UK coach noted how he had to juggle instilling toughness without risking injury. Then Richards went down.

UK credited Georgetown with setting the physical tone.

“They pushed us around a little bit,” Brooks said. “A lot of the game they played harder than we did.”

‘Say no more’

Georgetown got as close as 45-33 early in the second half when Ohmer drove to an old-fashioned three-point play. That gave him 21 points (or almost two-thirds of Georgetown’s score) with 16:15 remaining.

But Ohmer did not score again until he made two free throws with 3:44 and finished with 25 points.

Hagans said Ohmer’s trash-talking served as defensive inspiration.

After the three-point play, Ohmer told Hagans his points were “on your head,” the UK player said. “After that, I was, like, say no more. I had to shut it down. … I told coach, that’s my matchup.”

Contact lens

How physical have UK practices been? Quickley said he had a contact lens knocked out of his eye.

“Nick slapped me in my eye trying to get a rebound,” Quickley said. “He elbowed me. I’m playing the rest of the practice with one contact. I was bad. I couldn’t see the rim. I still shot it, though.”

But did he still make shots?

“Nah, I didn’t make (a shot),” he said.

Good vibrations

Quickley wore a device around his lower chest and back when not playing. He said UK trainer Geoffrey Staton gave him “a little vibrating machine” that is “top of the NBA stuff.” The device gives off heat, too, Quickley said.

“I’m over there chillin’,” he said. “It feels good. Keeps me feeling good when I’m on the bench, so when I come back (in a game), I’m still warm.”

Freshman moment

The first half included one memorable freshman moment. With 13:32 left, Calipari ordered Johnny Juzang into the game. The freshman followed orders, but unfortunately forgot to first report to the scorer’s table. A referee re-directed him there.

“I was happy he had his uniform on,” Calipari quipped.

Number change

Hagans wore No. 2 as a freshman last season. He’s wearing No. 0 this season.

He explained the change as a way to “try to feel more comfortable with my high school number. That’s all that it really is.”

Next game

Exhibition: Kentucky State at No. 2 Kentucky

7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)