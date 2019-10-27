UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky’s 80-53 exhibition win over Georgetown College
The University of Kentucky took on Georgetown College in a preseason exhibition men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. Kentucky defeated Georgetown, 80-53.
Next up for Kentucky is an exhibition game against Kentucky State in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Immanuel Quickley, 16
Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 10
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 4
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 3
Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
