Box score from Kentucky’s 80-53 exhibition win over Georgetown College

The University of Kentucky took on Georgetown College in a preseason exhibition men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. Kentucky defeated Georgetown, 80-53.

Next up for Kentucky is an exhibition game against Kentucky State in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Immanuel Quickley, 16

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 10

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 6

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 4

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 3

Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.