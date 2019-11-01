Kentucky gets a look at its front-court depth in rout of Kentucky State

With Nick Richards sidelined with a sprained ankle, Kentucky got a long look at its front-court depth in Friday night’s exhibition game against Kentucky State.

Foul trouble zapped Kentucky State’s front line early, which suggested a big night ahead for UK’s “bigs.”

On the plus side in an 83-51 Kentucky victory, Nate Sestina flirted with his second double-double of the two-game exhibition season. The graduate transfer from Bucknell who started in Richards’ place, scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. That followed 11 points and 10 rebounds against Georgetown College last weekend.

Foul trouble hindered EJ Montgomery, who did not score until a dunk inside the final six minutes. He finished with six points and four rebounds in 25 minutes.

Still, Kentucky dominated in the paint, outscoring Kentucky State 46-12. UK also seized on the opponents’ mistakes to roll up a 28-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The latter helped UK to a 37-6 advantage in fast-break points.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 17 points. Kahlil Whitney added 15.

Kentucky, which is ranked No. 2 in several preseason polls, opens on Tuesday against Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.

Kentucky State, a Division II team, plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday night in another exhibition game. Guard Cheikh Athie and forward Grant Goode led the Thorobreds with 10 points apiece.

A 44-20 halftime lead suggested how Kentucky dominated the opening 20 minutes.

Kentucky State’s 12 turnovers helped UK get out in transition. “Where we’re really good,” associate coach Kenny Payne said on Thursday.

Kentucky enjoyed a 21-1 advantage in fast-break points. Kentucky State’s shaky ballhandling helped UK enjoy a 22-3 lead in points off turnovers.

Kentucky State’s immediate foul trouble helped UK get off to a good start. Coach Jamaal Jackson said earlier in the week that Kentucky State would probably go inside for more scoring than in recent seasons. But in the first half, more than half of Kentucky State’s shots came from three-point range (14 of 27).

Before the first television timeout, Kentucky State’s starting center, Jordan Little and his backup, Jan Bennett, each had two fouls. The third-string center, Michael Drynan, had one foul at that point.

Of UK’s “bigs,” Sestina led the way with 11 points by halftime. Billed as a “stretch four” forward with an ability to shoot and make three-pointers, he looked comfortable posting up.

Whitney also had 11 points in the first half.

The start to the second half mirrored the first half. To open the game, both teams missed five of their first six shots. To start the second half, UK made four of 13 shots while Kentucky State made one of 10.

Exposure

Earlier in the week, Kentucky State Coach Jamaal Jackson cited two benefits the game provided for his team.

“It’s very helpful financially,” he said. “Also the exposure. Not just for the program, but for the institution as a whole to be on the same stage as the University of Kentucky. That’s one of the greatest stages in college basketball.”

A question: One of?

Along with, maybe Phog Allen,” Jackson said of Kansas’ home arena. “Maybe the Dean Dome. Maybe Cameron over at Duke.

“But Rupp Arena is on a stage with all of those. It can’t get much bigger than playing at Rupp Arena.”

Next game

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Michigan State

What: Season opener in State Farm Champions Classic

When: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York

TV: ESPN