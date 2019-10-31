‘A lot of the winning and losing falls on Nick and EJ.’ Kentucky duo on the spot.

With some reluctance, associate coach Kenny Payne spoke plainly about how important big men Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery are to Kentucky’s basketball fortunes this coming season.

“This team — I hate to say it — a lot of the winning and losing falls on Nick and EJ,” Payne said Thursday on the eve of UK’s second and final preseason exhibition game.

Neither Payne nor other assistant coaches made available to the media could say if Richards would play against Kentucky State Friday night. Of course, Richards sprained his left ankle when he came down on the foot of a Georgetown College player early in the second half of the first exhibition game. More than one UK coach said Richards was “day-to-day” in his rehabilitation.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back soon,” Payne said. “We need him.”

Perhaps sensing that some fans might not realize Richards’ importance to UK given the struggles he experienced in his first two college seasons, Payne added, “I hope people out there watching us . . . realize how important Nick Richards is to this program.”

In his first two UK seasons, Richards averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 13.4 minutes. Of course, UK had more options in the front court in those seasons.

Now, the coaches suggested there’s more of an onus on Richards, whom Payne said was capable of giving Kentucky elite performances.

‘One of the two best’

“If he’s not one of the two best athletic ‘bigs’ in the country, he’s right there,” said Payne, who added that a combination of length and athleticism made Richards capable of being a star.

Payne also echoed an assessment made more than once in the last two seasons by UK coaches: Richards can get in his own way when his confidence slips.

“He is playing against himself,” Payne said. “If he catches (the ball) in the paint and explodes, nobody in the country can stop him. . . . A lot of that depends on how Nick feels about Nick.”

Assistant coach Joel Justus said it was apparent that a new Richards is approaching his third UK season.

“You can tell he is a guy who is on a mission,” Justus said. “When he’s back and ready to go, you’re going to see the guy you saw in the first half against Georgetown.”

In 21 minutes of play, Richards was on pace for a double-double. He had six points and five rebounds.

EJ: Impose will

Montgomery had five points, five rebounds and four fouls in 16 minutes against Georgetown. Payne stressed the importance of desire in Montgomery’s development.

“A will to win,” Payne said. “Making winning basketball plays. Imposing your will on the game. EJ is a very talented player. And this is a process. This isn’t, ‘I’m in the program. I’m automatically going to have success. I’ve got to earn it. I’ve got to take it. I’ve got to go out every day and perform.’” With Richards sidelined, Kentucky’s “bigs” in addition to Montgomery have been graduate transfer Nate Sestina, who drew kudos from Barbee for the impact he’s made on and off the court, and Ben Jordan, the 6-foot-9 import from UK’s baseball team.

Payne said that Jordan’s contributions in practice have been “remarkable” given that the pitcher hasn’t played basketball in three years.

“Now Nick has somebody who’s physical, who’s big, that has weight on him, that can bump him, that he’s going to see in a game,” Payne said.

When asked about Jordan being seen in a game, perhaps to give a few minutes of rest to one of the other “bigs,” Payne demurred.

Such a cameo role depends on “how does he feel about it?” Payne said. “Where is he at mentally? And then we go from there. We’re trying to get him in shape. He knows a little bit of what we’re doing out there. Not a lot. So it would be hard to put him in a game and say we’re doing this scheme or that scheme when he hasn’t seen it yet.”

Injury update

Payne offered updates on two other UK players sidelined by injury.

He said freshman Dontaie Allen is making progress in a recovery from knee and shoulder injuries that prematurely ended his high school senior season and limited his activity at UK.

“You can tell his legs are coming back,” Payne said. “I’m sure he’s a couple weeks away. Somewhere in there.”

Zan Payne, the coach’s son, has been rehabilitating three major injuries to the same knee: torn medial collateral ligament, anterior cruciate ligament and patellar tendon, his father said.

“Pretty gruesome injury,” the elder Payne said. “He’s on the borderline to getting cleared to go five-on-five, which is great for him.”

Friday

Kentucky State at No 2 Kentucky

What: UK’s final preseason exhibition game

Where: Rupp Arena

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1