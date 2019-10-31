Kentucky’s Richards ‘day to day’ in recovery from sprained ankle

Five takeaways from interviews with the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball assistant coaches on Thursday, ahead of Friday night’s exhibition game in Rupp Arena against Kentucky State:

1. Nick Richards is “day to day” in his recovery from an ankle sprained against Georgetown College on Sunday. Said associate coach Kenny Payne: “We need him.” No coach had a definite answer on whether Richards will play against Kentucky State on Friday night.

2. Payne spoke of UK’s depth getting a much-needed boost when Dontaie Allen and Zan Payne return to practice within the next few weeks.

3. Richards has been diligent in his rehabilitation. Payne said Richards has gotten treatment “around the clock.”

4. EJ Montgomery’s development begins with conditioning. Then comes having a “will to win,” Payne said.

5. A strength of Kentucky’s team will be versatility, assistant coach Tony Barbee said. The Cats will be able to play small, big, fast or slow depending on matchups, flow of a game and coaching intuition.

Friday

Kentucky State at No 2 Kentucky

What: UK’s final preseason exhibition game

Where: Rupp Arena

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1