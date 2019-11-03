Nick Richards’ status for UK’s season opener still to be determined

Some quick hits from Sunday’s Kentucky basketball interviews previewing Tuesday’s season-opening game against Michigan State:

▪ There was no definitive answer on whether Nick Richards will play in the game. UK Coach John Calipari said Richards’ status was still “day to day.” Richards sprained his left ankle in Kentucky’s first exhibition game. Ashton Hagans said Richards had not yet returned to practice. Calipari said Richards might participate in practice later Sunday, but “probably nothing live.”

▪ Hagans seemed to stay on script when asked repeated questions about his matchup with Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston. “I’m taking any challenge there is,” he said.

▪ Calipari pooh-poohed the suggestion of using Hagans’ eight steals against North Carolina, which was led by heralded freshman Coby White, as an indicator of how Hagans gets excited about big matchups. The UK coach pointed out that White was a freshman who could be sped up, while Winston is a senior who can dictate his own pace.

▪ In a perfect world, UK would not be jumping into the deep end of the college basketball pool in the opening game, Calipari said. The UK coach said he’d prefer to play a few lesser opponents before facing No. 1 Michigan State.

▪ Anything can happen in the opening game against a highly regarded opponent, Calipari said. The impulse to come to conclusions should be resisted.