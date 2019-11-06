UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 69-62 Champions Classic win over No. 1 Michigan State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbled past Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) during the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.
The University of Kentucky took on No. 1-ranked Michigan State University in the season-opening Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night. Kentucky defeated Michigan State, 69-62.

Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is its home opener against Eastern Kentucky University in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Tyrese Maxey, 26

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 6

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, 1

Blocks: Nate Sestina, EJ Montgomery, 1

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

