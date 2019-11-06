Box score from Kentucky’s 69-62 Champions Classic win over No. 1 Michigan State

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbled past Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) during the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on No. 1-ranked Michigan State University in the season-opening Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night. Kentucky defeated Michigan State, 69-62.

Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is its home opener against Eastern Kentucky University in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Tyrese Maxey, 26

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 6

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, 1

Blocks: Nate Sestina, EJ Montgomery, 1

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.