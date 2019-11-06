UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky’s 69-62 Champions Classic win over No. 1 Michigan State
The University of Kentucky took on No. 1-ranked Michigan State University in the season-opening Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night. Kentucky defeated Michigan State, 69-62.
Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is its home opener against Eastern Kentucky University in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Tyrese Maxey, 26
Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 6
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, 1
Blocks: Nate Sestina, EJ Montgomery, 1
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
