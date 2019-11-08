UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 91-49 win over EKU in its home opener

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky took on Eastern Kentucky University in its home opener at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday night. Kentucky defeated the Colonels, 91-49.

Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is a home game Tuesday night against Evansville, which is coached by former Wildcat Walter McCarty.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 21

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 11

Assists: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, 5

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 4

Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, 4

