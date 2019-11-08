Box score from Kentucky’s 91-49 win over EKU in its home opener

The University of Kentucky took on Eastern Kentucky University in its home opener at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday night. Kentucky defeated the Colonels, 91-49.

Next up for second-ranked Kentucky is a home game Tuesday night against Evansville, which is coached by former Wildcat Walter McCarty.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 21

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 11

Assists: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, 5

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, 4

Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, 4

