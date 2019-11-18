Kentucky takes big drop in AP poll but remains in top 10. Louisville rises.

Take early-season college basketball polls with how many grains of salt fit your taste, but a No. 1 ranking remains a status symbol no matter when it’s achieved.

The 2019-20 University of Kentucky men’s basketball team enjoyed one day as the nation’s media darling and opponents’ primary target last week before the top-ranked Wildcats were knocked off by unranked Evansville in Rupp Arena last Tuesday.

At what cost did that loss come?

Kentucky fell eight places to No. 9 in the new Associated Press poll released Monday afternoon. The climb back to the top was to resume anew Monday night when the Wildcats hosted Utah Valley.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Wildcats were replaced atop this week’s poll by Duke, which is off to a 4-0 start. Louisville, also 4-0 after Sunday’s win over North Carolina Central, was ranked No. 2 this week. The top five also includes Michigan State, Kansas and North Carolina.

Coming in at Nos. 6 through 10 in the rankings are Maryland, Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State.

Click here to view the complete AP Top 25.