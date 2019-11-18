UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky’s 82-74 victory over Utah Valley
The University of Kentucky took on Utah Valley University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Monday night. Kentucky defeated the Wolverines, 82-74.
Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky is a home game Friday night against Mount St. Mary’s (Md.).
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:
Points: Ashton Hagans, 26
Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 5
Steals: Ashton Hagans, Johnny Juzang, 1
Blocks: Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, 1
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 6
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
