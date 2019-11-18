UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 82-74 victory over Utah Valley

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s Nick Richards (4) and Ashton Hagans (0) guarded Utah Valley’s TJ Washington (3) during Monday night’s game. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Utah Valley University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Monday night. Kentucky defeated the Wolverines, 82-74.

Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky is a home game Friday night against Mount St. Mary’s (Md.).

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:

Points: Ashton Hagans, 26

Rebounds: Nate Sestina, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 5

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Johnny Juzang, 1

Blocks: Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, 1

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 6

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

