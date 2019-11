UK Men's Basketball Ashton Hagans scores career-high 26 points in Kentucky’s win November 18, 2019 10:33 PM

Kentucky basketball point guard Ashton Hagans talks about his career-high 26 points in UK's 82-74 win over Utah Valley at Rupp Arena on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Hagans was a perfect 12-for-12 at the foul line.