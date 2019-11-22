Box score from Kentucky’s 82-62 win over Mount St. Mary’s

The University of Kentucky took on Mount St. Mary’s University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday night. Kentucky defeated the Mountaineers, 82-62.

Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky is a home game Sunday night against Lamar.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 19

Rebounds: Ashton Hagans, 7

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7

Steals: Kahlil Whitney, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, 3

