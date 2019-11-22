UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky’s 82-62 win over Mount St. Mary’s
The University of Kentucky took on Mount St. Mary’s University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday night. Kentucky defeated the Mountaineers, 82-62.
Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky is a home game Sunday night against Lamar.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Nick Richards, 19
Rebounds: Ashton Hagans, 7
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7
Steals: Kahlil Whitney, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
