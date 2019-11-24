Box score from Kentucky’s 81-56 victory over Lamar

The University of Kentucky took on Lamar University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday night. Kentucky defeated the Cardinals, 81-56.

Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky (5-1) is a home game Friday night against UAB.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Tyrese Maxey, 21

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 13

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9

Steals: Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 7

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.