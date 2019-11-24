UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky’s 81-56 victory over Lamar
The University of Kentucky took on Lamar University at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday night. Kentucky defeated the Cardinals, 81-56.
Next up for No. 9-ranked Kentucky (5-1) is a home game Friday night against UAB.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Tyrese Maxey, 21
Rebounds: Nick Richards, 13
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9
Steals: Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, 7
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4
