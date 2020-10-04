UK waits (and waits) to add ‘most improved player in America’

Two years after averaging a pedestrian 3.2 points and 3.0 rebounds as a freshman, he now inspires this declarative sentence: “He’s an NBA player.”

And this: “The most improved player in America.”

That’s how two people familiar with Olivier Sarr described the 7-footer who is seen as pivotal (in more ways than one) to Kentucky’s 2020-21 season.

Earlier this year, former Wake Forest coach Dave Odom was asked about Sarr being perceived as the big man Kentucky lacked.

“Well, they’ve got one, now, I can tell you that,” said Odom, whose comment presumes that the NCAA and Southeastern Conference will ultimately waive requirements that as a transfer Sarr must sit out a season.

Sarr, who would be a senior in 2020-21, transferred to UK this offseason after Wake Forest fired its coach, Danny Manning. He is expected to fill the hole in the middle of Kentucky’s doughnut team.

“He’s got to be the most improved player in America over his freshman year to now,” Odom said of Sarr. “Oh, he’s terrific. He really is. He’s going to be good. Very, very good.”

Sarr, whose hometown is Toulouse, France, also did not average double-digit points nor rebounds as a sophomore (6.2 points and 5.5 rebounds). Then he blossomed as a junior. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds. In addition to 11 double-doubles last season, he scored 25 points against No. 7 Duke on Feb. 25.

To explain the upward trajectory of Sarr’s production, Odom cited the need to adjust to a new way of playing basketball as a big man: from the more outside-the-lane international style to the more at-the-basket U.S. college game.

“I thought he had trouble getting accustomed to the game as it’s played over here,” Odom said. “That first year, he just had a hard time with that. In the second year, they began to transition him into the (low) post a little bit. He had an OK year.

“Then last year, he really came into his own. He was able to hit some shots from outside. But he primarily did his work inside.”

Anthony Bilas, the son of ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, was a Wake Forest teammate of Sarr’s through the 2018-19 season. So the elder Bilas was familiar with Sarr’s game.

“He’s an NBA player,” Jay Bilas said. “He is very talented.”

Jay Bilas described Sarr as a skilled scorer whose production increased as he gained weight and exuded more toughness.

An unabashed critic of the NCAA when he feels criticism is merited, Jay Bilas said that the requirement of a transfer to sit out a season should be waived for Sarr and others. He cited the coronavirus pandemic was a reason for being generous with waivers, thus allowing a transfer to play in the 2020-21 season.

“I can’t think of any reason why they would want to limit someone from playing this year, especially since who knows if they will (play),” the ESPN analyst said in the summer. “So making someone go through all that with this going on is really stunning.”

UK-U of L

Here’s a naive thought amidst the back and forth regarding the scheduling of this coming season’s Kentucky-Louisville game: Could the coaches be gracious and set a cooperative tone, if only to score public relations points?

“It would certainly be something most coaches would think seriously about given the times we’re in,” ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said.

But …

We are talking about coaches, a profession filled with what Fraschilla called “strong-willed” individuals. Perspective does not come easily to the ultracompetitive.

And we are talking about Kentucky and Louisville, a day-and-night dynamic Fraschilla likened to modern-day Democrats and Republicans.

“It doesn’t matter what one coach does, the fan base of the other is always going to treat him like a pariah,” Fraschilla said.

Fellow ESPN analyst Jay Bilas also saw no benefit in Kentucky and Louisville seeking compromise.

“Who’s he going to score points with?” he said of UK Coach John Calipari. “Is he going to get a better restaurant reservation and better table in Louisville?”

Besides, Bilas added, the sarcastic video posted by U of L Coach Chris Mack and Calipari’s unyielding reaction enhances the rivalry, which is to the benefit of both sides.

“Does anybody think it would be better if John and Chris went to each other’s birthday parties?” Bilas said. “It’s like pro wrestling.”

Complications

Citing sources, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Louisville will need clearance from the ACC in order to play Kentucky at the Yum Center on the Dec. 26 date that Kentucky apparently wants.

Further complicating things is the ACC also wants Louisville to play three regular-season league games in December.

Even further complicating things, the NCAA mandates off days in December.

Here’s the rule, which went into effect Aug. 1, 2018:

“In basketball, an institution shall provide student-athletes with three consecutive days off during the institution’s official vacation period after the first term of the academic year (e.g., winter break). Required athletically related activities are prohibited on such days.”

It did happen

A schedule change presumably linked to COVID-19 can happen. Arizona and Illinois announced Friday that they had agreed to postpone a game scheduled for Dec. 12 (yes, the date UK and U of L originally agreed to play) until the 2021-22 season. It would be the second of a two-game series.

The teams played at Arizona last season. An announced crowd of 13,780 (capacity at the McKale Center is 14,644) watched Arizona beat Illinois 90-69.

NBA presence

Kentucky’s NBA presence this year will extend beyond the Lakers-Heat championship series.

Four former UK players will participate in a revamped NBA Combine. The four are Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards and Kahlil Whitney. A fifth ex-Cat, Tyrese Maxey, chose not to participate, perhaps because he’s projected as a late lottery pick. EJ Montgomery did not receive an invite.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18.

The Combine, which is held in Chicago each May, will be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually. It will take place in phases beginning in October and running through early to mid-November.

The Combine will include team interviews, strength and agility testing and shooting drills at NBA team facilities nearest to the player’s home or interim residence. Medical examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same locations.

Write in down

Until the coronavirus pandemic, the CBS Sports Classic was a routine and at times memorable part of Kentucky’s schedule. In 2020-21, UK was supposed to play UCLA, while Ohio State would play North Carolina. On Dec. 19. At a site to be named.

The site — as well as the date — remains unannounced. You’ve heard Brooklyn. You’ve heard Cincinnati. Somewhere centrally located in the U.S. has been mentioned.

Whatever the when and where, Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann recently spoke confidently about the CBS Sports Classic.

“I know it’s going to happen,” he said.

Kentucky has a 3-3 record in the event. Two of the more memorable games were:

▪ UK’s 103-100 victory over North Carolina in 2016-17 in Las Vegas. Malik Monk’s 47 points (the most scored by a UK player in John Calipari’s time as coach) included a clinching three-pointer. Monk took 28 shots (Calipari often insists UK is not the place for any recruit who wants to take a lot of shots, but exceptions can be made).

▪ UK’s 83-44 victory over UCLA in 2014-15 in Chicago. UK led 24-0, then 41-7 at halftime (fewest points in a first half by an opponent since 1943).

Waivers granted

Mississippi State got good news Thursday when waivers were granted so transfer Javian Davis can play this season. The NCAA waived its rule about transfers sitting out a season. And the SEC waived its rule about transfers from one league school to another sitting out a season.

Davis, a 6-9 forward, averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds as a redshirt freshman for Alabama last season. A highlight was 20 points and 10 rebounds against South Carolina. He scored four points in 16 minutes against Kentucky.

While sitting out the 2018-19 season, Davis lost 40 pounds.

Happy birthday

To former Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings. He turned 60 on Thursday. … To former UK women’s coach Mickie DeMoss. She turned 65 on Saturday. … To Sean Sutton. He turns 52 on Sunday (today). … To Junior Braddy. He turns 49 on Sunday (today). … To Sheray Thomas. He turns 36 on Sunday (today). … To Rex Chapman. He turns 53 on Monday. … To Adrian “Odie” Smith. He turns 84 on Monday. … To Preston LeMaster. He turns 37 on Monday. … To former Auburn coach Jeff Lebo. He turns 54 on Monday.