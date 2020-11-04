Kentucky’s Calipari looking for problem solving on and off the basketball court

During an appearance via video conference with the Lexington Rotary Club on Wednesday, Kentucky Coach John Calipari spoke about problem solving: how to bridge this country’s political/cultural divide, how to manage the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic and — not to be forgotten — how he hopes to form an effective UK team for the 2020-21 season.

The basketball update came about midway through his 30-minute talk.

“We’re not very good defensively . . . ,” Calipari said. “We scrimmaged this week for the first time with officials, and defensively — if we’re going to be one of those teams — my teams have always been really good defensively.”

Kentucky’s length should translate into good defense, he said.

UK’s lone returnee of consequence, Keion Brooks, continues to be sidelined with a calf injury. As he did late last month, Calipari again set Brooks’ return to workouts “a couple weeks” into the future.

When asked about the 2020-21 schedule, Calipari said that Kentucky was waiting for the Southeastern Conference to announce league games before letting the public know the non-conference schedule.

Flexibility continues to be a priority with UK and any opponent susceptible to a positive test for COVID and quarantine. Kentucky has had schedules ready for a season to start on Nov. 10, Nov. 20 and now Nov. 25, Calipari said.

A team from a Power Five conference called recently.

“We want to be on that list, and we’ll come to Lexington,” Calipari said Kentucky was told. “If something happens and someone can’t come, you tell us. We’re going to make that happen.”

Calipari concluded: “So I have backups to the backups because we’ve got to get a season in.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

3,000 fans?

UK’s recent announcement about the possibility of limiting attendance to 15 percent of Rupp Arena’s capacity (about 3,075) will take away a big asset, Calipari said.

“What’s the big advantage of being a player and coach at Kentucky?” Calipari said. A Rotarian answered by saying the fans.

“It is our advantage,” Calipari said. “Now, we don’t have it.”

Then there’s the problem of deciding which 3,000 or so fans can attend home games.

“Who’s picking those 3,000?” Calipari said. “It ain’t going to be me. Oh, they’ll put it on me. It ain’t going to be me.”

Come together

The UK coach began his talk by reflecting on the 2020 election season. A divided country needed to think about what we all have in common, which should include a willingness to provide opportunities to those in need, he said.

“It’s not about a handout,” Calipari said. “It’s about a hand up.”

Calipari spoke of being puzzled by the division.

“I don’t understand — I’m not trying to be political — urban versus rural,” he said. “Where have we gone wrong? We’ve got to listen to each other.”

People in eastern Kentucky deserve the same opportunities as people in an “urban area” like Lexington, he said.

The UK coach said he intended that message for either of the two main candidates in Tuesday’s presidential election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“It’s about let’s fix things,” he said.

Calipari cited the opportunities provided to his ancestors. His grandparents did not speak English when they passed through Ellis Island, he said.

“How in the world am I coaching at Kentucky, the best basketball program, the best place to coach in the world?” he said. “. . . Nothing should separate us. No politics. No politician. No personality. . . . We don’t have to agree. Just don’t be disagreeable.”

The Rotary’s slogan — service for others — inspired the comments, he suggested.

“Is that my political (speech)?” he asked. “I was not meaning to do that. But it was on my heart. So I hope that was as neutral . . . as I can be (so) no one takes offense to it.”

Cats ‘engaged’

The National Association of Basketball Coaches urged its members to encourage players and staff to vote in this year’s election. Calipari did so.

“Before they’re athletes, before (they’re) students, they’re Black,” he said of the players. “Not all of them, but most of them.”

All UK players voted.

“I don’t know who they voted for,” Calipari said, “but I want them engaged.”