NBA Draft updates: 7 Kentucky players on the board; Maxey should go first

(Below is a running recap of the 2020 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

7:34 p.m.: Former Wildcat Chuck Hayes shared earlier on Twitter that this is his favorite night of the year. Hayes, a scout with the Houston Rockets, spoke with me earlier this summer about his job and what it’s like to be in an NBA war room on draft night. Click here to read that story.

7:31 p.m.: Some somber news ahead of the draft: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a right leg injury in practice Thursday and will undergo testing for its severity in the coming days. Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

7:30 p.m.: Howdy, y’all! Keep this page open for continuous updates throughout the night as the NBA Draft gets revved up. It’s always a fun time.

Draft preview coverage

