Here’s what every first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will make next season

First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a “scale” value depending on what pick they’re selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.

Below is the first-year salary scale value for each first-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft (based on the 2020-21 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.

The NBA Players Association agreed to a modified collective-bargaining agreement earlier this month that could impact player salaries for the next two seasons.

1st pick: Anthony Edwards, $8,131,200

2nd pick: James Wiseman, $7,275,200

3rd pick: LaMelo Ball, $6,533,300

4th pick: Patrick Williams, $5,890,300

5th pick: Isaac Okoro, $5,334,100

6th pick: Onyeka Okongwu, $4,844,700

7th pick: Killian Hayes, $4,422600

8th pick: Obi Toppin, $4,051,700

9th pick: Deni Avdija, $3,724,300

10th pick: Jalen Smith, $3,538,100

11th pick: Devin Vassell, $3,361,200

12th pick: Tyrese Haliburton, $3,193,200

13th pick: Kira Lewis, $3,033,500

14th pick: Aaron Nesmith, $2,882,000

15th pick: Cole Anthony, $2,737,600

16th pick: Isaiah Stewart, $2,600,900

17th pick: Aleksej Pokusevski, $2,470,700

18th pick: Josh Green, $2,347,300

19th pick: Saddiq Bey, $2,241,600

20th pick: Precious Achiuwa, $2,151,800

21st pick: Tyrese Maxey, $2,065,700

22nd pick: Zeke Nnaji, $1,983,200

23rd pick: Leandro Bolmaro, $1,904,000

24th pick: RJ Hampton, $1,827,900

25th pick: Immanuel Quickley, $1,754,600

26th pick: Payton Pritchard, $1,696,500

27th pick: Udoka Azubuike, $1,647,500

28th pick: Jaden McDaniels, $1,637,300

29th pick: Malachi Flynn, $1,625,500

30th pick: Desmond Bane, $1,613,700