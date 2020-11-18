UK Men's Basketball
Here’s what every first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will make next season
First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a “scale” value depending on what pick they’re selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.
Below is the first-year salary scale value for each first-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft (based on the 2020-21 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.
The NBA Players Association agreed to a modified collective-bargaining agreement earlier this month that could impact player salaries for the next two seasons.
1st pick: Anthony Edwards, $8,131,200
2nd pick: James Wiseman, $7,275,200
3rd pick: LaMelo Ball, $6,533,300
4th pick: Patrick Williams, $5,890,300
5th pick: Isaac Okoro, $5,334,100
6th pick: Onyeka Okongwu, $4,844,700
7th pick: Killian Hayes, $4,422600
8th pick: Obi Toppin, $4,051,700
9th pick: Deni Avdija, $3,724,300
10th pick: Jalen Smith, $3,538,100
11th pick: Devin Vassell, $3,361,200
12th pick: Tyrese Haliburton, $3,193,200
13th pick: Kira Lewis, $3,033,500
14th pick: Aaron Nesmith, $2,882,000
15th pick: Cole Anthony, $2,737,600
16th pick: Isaiah Stewart, $2,600,900
17th pick: Aleksej Pokusevski, $2,470,700
18th pick: Josh Green, $2,347,300
19th pick: Saddiq Bey, $2,241,600
20th pick: Precious Achiuwa, $2,151,800
21st pick: Tyrese Maxey, $2,065,700
22nd pick: Zeke Nnaji, $1,983,200
23rd pick: Leandro Bolmaro, $1,904,000
24th pick: RJ Hampton, $1,827,900
25th pick: Immanuel Quickley, $1,754,600
26th pick: Payton Pritchard, $1,696,500
27th pick: Udoka Azubuike, $1,647,500
28th pick: Jaden McDaniels, $1,637,300
29th pick: Malachi Flynn, $1,625,500
30th pick: Desmond Bane, $1,613,700
