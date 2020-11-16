COVID-19 strikes a second blow to NCAA Tournament. Event moves to one site in 2021.

Because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in one geographic area, the NCAA announced Monday.

The NCAA is in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to move the entire 68-team event to the Hoosier State.

It appears Lexington will be among the sites no longer in the plans. Rupp Arena was scheduled to be a site for first- and second-round games.

The announcement came after the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee pondered contingency plans “to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants for the 2021 championship,” the NCAA news release said. “Through these discussions, it became apparent to the committee that conducting the championship at 13 preliminary round sites spread throughout the country would be very difficult to execute in the current pandemic environment. The committee has decided the championship should be held in a single geographic area to enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

The committee emphasized the importance of conducting the championship in a manageable geographic area that limits travel and provides a safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.

Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director. “With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

In addition to Lexington, other first- and second-round sites were Providence, Boise, Detroit, Dallas, Wichita, Raleigh and San Jose.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games were scheduled to be played at Minneapolis, Denver, Memphis and Brooklyn.

This is the second consecutive season COVID-19 has forced alterations to the NCAA’s signature men’s basketball event. Last season’s tournament was canceled at the outset of the pandemic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

This story will be updated.