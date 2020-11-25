A nice surprise for Calipari: UK looks like ‘an organized basketball team’

There was no pep band. Cheerleaders waved pompoms in the upper arena. A scattering of fans in the Rupp Arena seats seemed to capitalize SOCIAL DISTANCING.

“It’s almost like a private showing of Kentucky basketball,” said Mark Gilvin, who sat in the third row near midcourt opposite the folding chairs that served as pseudo team benches.

“By invitation only,” he added.

The coronavirus dramatically reduced attendance to an announced “crowd” of 3,075 at Kentucky’s season-opening, 81-45 victory against Morehead State on Wednesday. It seemed safe to assume this was the smallest crowd in Rupp Arena history. The lowest average attendance for UK home games in Rupp was 21,014 in 2001-02. UK’s media guide listed average home attendance dating back to 1955-56. The lowest average was 9,266 in Memorial Coliseum in the 1956-57 season.

After a recording of country music singer (and eastern Kentucky native) Tyler Booth performing the national anthem played, there was a smattering of applause by the smattering of fans in attendance. The traditional call to post trumpeting was also virtual.

The basketball provided another unmistakable difference as Kentucky never trailed in routing Morehead State. The contrast with Sunday’s scrimmage, which prompted John Calipari to talk about a panic button and a 0-6 start, was glaring.

“What I’m encouraged about is we looked like an organized basketball team,” said Calipari, who noted that UK had 10 new players and did not have its lone veteran, Keion Brooks

Defense and balanced scoring propelled UK to its largest margin in an opening game since defeating Grand Canyon 85-45 to begin the 2014-15 season.

When asked about the scrimmage-to-game contrast, Terrence Clarke said, “Honestly, we had a team meeting after the scrimmage.”

The meeting hit on the need to play a different team, especially one that did not know UK’s plays.

“We’ve been playing each other for five months,” Cam’Ron Fletcher said.

Four UK players scored in double digits, led by BJ Boston’s 15 points. Devin Askew and Clarke each chipped in 12 points while Davion Mintz added 10. Isaiah Jackson and Fletcher each scored nine points.

Willingness to pass helped create balanced scoring. The 18 assists were the most for UK since getting credit for 20 against Fairleigh Dickinson last Dec. 7.

“Cal just wanted us to make the extra pass,” Clarke said. “Whatever the case may be, just be unselfish.”

Kentucky’s defense, which was maligned by Calipari recently, limited Morehead State to one basket in the first eight minutes. The second basket came via a goaltending call on Olivier Sarr. The Eagles didn’t see a second shot go through the basket until 9:28 remained, and shot nine for 26 in the first half.

When asked what identity UK seeks to establish, Fletcher said, “A good defensive team. That’s what Coach Cal is on us most about. We know we have a lot of offensive players. But our defense is going to win games.”

Sarr, the transfer “big” perceived as a difference-maker, did not score nor take a shot nor grab a rebound in the first half. A second foul sent him to the bench with 10:24 remaining in the half.

“He still has some habits,” Calipari said. “I’ve got to get him to just shoot a straight jump hook.”

That’s instead of jockeying for position and a shot in the lane, the UK coach said. “You won’t get that off in our league.”

Even with Sarr quiet, Kentucky built a double-digit lead inside the first eight minutes and twice widened it to as much as 20 points before settling in for a 45-26 halftime lead.

Sarr scored his first points by dunking a lob with 15:05 left in the game. He scored two more baskets, each on jump shots from the right side, inside the next two minutes. He finished with eight points.

Kentucky’s lead widened to 69-37 midway through the second half. That left only the final margin in doubt. The record margin in the series — UK’s 96-32 victory in 1995-96 — seemed safe.

UK improved its record against Morehead State to 11-0.

Calipari cautioned against overreacting to a well-played victory on opening night. More competitive opponents await Kentucky beginning with Richmond on Sunday in the final game of the Bluegrass Showcase. Richmond received votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and ranked No. 38 in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings.

UK plays No. 6 Kansas next Tuesday and later faces Power Five teams Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, UCLA and Louisville before beginning Southeastern Conference play.

“I did these guys a disservice,” Calipari said. “But I thought Keion would be playing. … Without Keion, it makes this schedule a totally different deal. …

“Instead of being tested for coronavirus, I should have been tested for drugs or something.”