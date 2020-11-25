Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 81-45 win over Morehead State on opening night

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Morehead State in its 2020-21 season opener in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. Kentucky defeated the Eagles, 81-45, in the Bluegrass Showcase.

Next up for No. 10-ranked Kentucky (1-0 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is the University of Richmond (0-0) on Sunday afternoon in Rupp Arena in the final game of the Bluegrass Showcase.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday night’s game:

Points: Brandon Boston, 15

Rebounds: Brandon Boston, 7

Assists: Terrence Clarke, Devin Askew, 4

Steals: Terrence Clarke, 3

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, 2

Turnovers: Devin Askew, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.