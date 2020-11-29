UK Men's Basketball
Box score from No. 10 Kentucky basketball’s 76-64 loss to the Richmond Spiders
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Richmond in Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon. Kentucky was defeated by the Spiders, 76-64, in the final game of the Bluegrass Showcase.
Next up for No. 10-ranked Kentucky (1-1 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with sixth-ranked Kansas University (1-1) on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Brandon Boston, 20
Rebounds: Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, 7
Assists: Devin Askew, Brandon Boston, 2
Steals: Brandon Boston, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Terrence Clarke, Davion Mintz, 1
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2
Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 5
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Kansas
What: Champions Classic
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
When: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 23-9
Last meeting: Kentucky won 71-63 on Jan. 26, 2019, at the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in Lexington.
Comments