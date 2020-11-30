‘Spooked’ by the snow, Calipari adjusts UK’s travel plans for Kansas game

Kentucky and Kansas kept travel agents busy going into Tuesday night’s game.

In order to reduce hotel stays during the coronavirus pandemic, UK Coach John Calipari had said he would take an unprecedented step and have the team travel on game day to road games. But because of Lexington’s snowy weather, he changed course and decided to travel to Indianapolis on Monday for the game against Kansas.

“I got spooked when you wake up and there’s a foot of snow on the ground,” he said. Lexington was expecting a total “accumulation” of about one inch of snow Monday and Tuesday.

“I’m like we better get up there or we may be getting up there an hour before the game,” Calipari said on a Zoom teleconference Monday. “So we are leaving today.”

Meanwhile, the game against Kentucky will conclude a two-city road trip for Kansas that will last more than a week. On Nov. 24, the Jayhawks traveled to Florida for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. After playing Gonzaga and St. Joseph’s last Thursday and Friday, the team flew on Sunday to Indianapolis, the site of the game against Kentucky.

“It’s been kind of a long trip,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said on a Zoom teleconference Monday. “There’s not much for the guys to do. ‘Let’s hustle back to your room by yourself.’”

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji said it was “kind of weird” being in lockdown at a hotel in Fort Myers. However, he saw an upside. “It was nice getting out of Kansas (and) Midwest weather where it was cold and all that,” he said.

While in Fort Myers on Saturday, Self had an idea of how to break the boredom.

“We wanted to take our guys out on a boat,” he said. “Maybe do a little sunset cruise.

“We couldn’t do it because of social distancing. We’d have to get three boats. I don’t think the school would be very happy with us if we did that.”

Brooks update

Calipari did not offer an optimistic update on when Keion Brooks will play. Brooks, the lone returnee who played significant minutes for UK last season, has been sidelined with a calf injury. He missed several weeks of preseason practice and did not play against Morehead State and Richmond.

Of Brooks’ return, Calipari said, “Let’s hope in the next two or three weeks. Then we can figure out what we do from there.”

The medical staff wants Brooks to take more time before returning to action, the UK coach said.

Small ball

Kansas might start four guards and play five at times. Calipari said the “5-man” might bring the ball up the court at times.

“It’s amazing stuff,” he said.

After Kansas defeated St. Joseph’s last week, Coach Bill Self said, “Our defense certainly picked up when we stayed small.”

One of the guards, Christian Braun, said, “I think our versatility is super effective.”

Of the benefit of playing guards at one time, Self said, “When we play small, there’s not as much holding of the ball. … The ball is moving quicker.”

Of course, the lack of ball movement was one of Calipari’s criticisms of Kentucky’s offense in the loss to Richmond.

Even with an all-guard lineup, Kansas is not small. Braun is 6-6, while Agbaji, Marcus Garrett and Bryce Thompson are all 6-5.

Kansas’ top three scorers are guards: Braun (19.0 points), Agbaji (17.5) and Garrett (13.5). But Self spoke of 6-10 junior David McCormack as a key player for the Jayhawks.

“We’re not going to win without David,” Self said.

McCormack is tasked with replacing Udoka Azubuike, who in 2019-20 was named Big 12 Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year. He is averaging 8.0 points and 15.6 minutes.

Of McCormack’s slow start, Self said, “I think he put too much pressure on himself.”

Gilyard to Garrett

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard was a challenge for UK on Sunday. The next point guard challenge is Garrett, who was named the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. He averaged 1.8 steals and 4.5 deflections per game, Kansas said.

Calipari said Garrett and Gilyard bring different challenges. “One is a tiny, quick waterbug, Tyler Ulis-ish,” he said of Gilyard. “Garrett’s got some size and girth. He’ll physically come right at you. Terrific defender. One of the best defenders in the country. So whomever he guards, you may be (limited to being) a creator because he’s going to lock down.”

No fans

There will be no fans at the site of the games in Indianapolis.

Of the Champions Classic and later CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland, Calipari said, “They prepare you for neutral games (in the NCAA Tournament). The problem is, this year we don’t need to work on neutral games it seems like.”

Calipari cited the limit on attendance as a factor in Kentucky’s loss to Richmond.

“When we need to make a stop or two or get a basket, our fans would have been going crazy,” he said. “And maybe we come up with an extra rebound or dunk a ball. …

“Everyone has the same issue. The only difference is Rupp Arena is Rupp Arena.”

Youth versus experience

Agbaji cited experience as a benefit for Kansas in the game.

“We have guys who have played in big games (and) big moments like this,” he said. “So, we’re ready for it and we know what to expect. Kansas versus Kentucky. We know how it’s going to be and what the stakes are.”

Etc.

Dan Shulman, Dick Vitale and sideline reporter Holly Rowe will call the Kentucky-Kansas game for ESPN.