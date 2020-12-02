Calipari’s take on rare UK loss after double-digit lead: ‘They punked us’

There’s something about Kentucky basketball and Indianapolis that brings out did-that-just-happen disbelief.

UK’s last two regular-season games there saw a 72-40 victory over Kansas on Nov. 18, 2014. It was the most lopsided loss in Bill Self’s coaching career with the Jayhawks. Four years later, UK opened the 2018-19 season with a 118-84 loss to Duke. That was the most lopsided loss in John Calipari’s coaching career.

On Tuesday, Kentucky twice led Kansas by as much as 13 points in the first half. In Calipari’s time as coach, UK had a record of 282-8 in games it led at some point by a double-digit margin.

Then Kansas followed Richmond’s example on Sunday by outplaying Kentucky in the second half. Helped by UK’s second straight poor shooting from three-point range, Kansas came back and won 65-62.

“Let me tell you what they did to us in the second half,” Calipari said. “They punked us. … All they did was went after people, and guys (thought) it’s not that important.”

Kentucky (1-2) made only three of 21 three-point shots. The final miss — by Davion Mintz with seconds remaining — prevented UK from sending the game into overtime. Mintz’s three-pointer with 12.4 seconds left had brought Kentucky within 63-62.

Ochai Agbaji made two free throws with 10.2 seconds to go to put Kansas ahead by three. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with a game-high 23 points.

The loss came despite a glittering performance by UK freshman Isaiah Jackson. He scored seven points but also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked eight shots. The blocks are tied for the sixth-most in Kentucky basketball history.

In his postgame news conference via Zoom, Calipari repeatedly cited Kentucky’s 21 turnovers as decisive. To make the point, he quoted New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

“You have to know the things that keep you from losing to learn to win,” the UK coach said. “Well, what keeps you from losing is not turning it over.”

Kentucky missed its first six three-point shots. That made 17 straight misses counting the 0-for-10 shooting against Richmond. Dontaie Allen broke the ice when he made a corner three (set up by Lance Ware’s pass out of the post) with 6:12 left in the half. That gave UK its first 13-point lead, 26-13.

Kentucky also matched in the first half the five assists it totaled against Richmond.

Kansas averaged 92 points in its first two games: a victory over St. Joseph’s and a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Jayhawks did not reach double figures against Kentucky until big man David McCormack posted up for a score with 7:22 left in the half.

Leading scorer Christian Braun (19.0 points per game) was scoreless until a basket with 4:36 left in the first half.

Kentucky rode defense to a 35-29 halftime lead. Kansas made only four of its first 24 shots.

Offensive woes hurt Kentucky down the stretch of the first half. UK had no baskets in the final 4:19 before the break. In that time, Kansas went on a mini 9-3 run.

Of the shrunken halftime lead, Jackson said, “I felt like it hurt us a lot,” he said. “We didn’t have any energy. I felt we came out lackadaisical and no energy in the second half.”

With UK making only one of its first 11 three-point shots after halftime, the Jayhawks got within 38-33 at the first television timeout.

After a basket 30 seconds into the second half, Kentucky did not score again until Brandon Boston’s driving shot with 12:01 left.

Neither team took charge down the stretch, which led to a second straight possession-by-possession test for the Cats.

Calipari suggested more such situations will happen for a Kentucky team with 10 newcomers. Plus, the one returning scholarship player, Keion Brooks, is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks, Calipari said.

“We’ve got to go through this,” he said. “This is all part of the growth of this. It’s on me to get these kids to play right.”

Kentucky defended. In its first two games, Kansas made 51.6 percent of its shots (44.7 percent of three-point attempts). Against UK, the Jayhawks shot with 29.9-percent accuracy (23.8 percent from beyond the arc).

“If I was (Kansas Coach) Bill Self, I would be so happy …,” Calipari said. “I love those games. Just slog it out.”

Unfortunately for Kentucky, it was the team that lost such a game.

“We should have won the game,” Calipari said. “I’ll put it on me. … It’ll take time. But we’ll figure it out.”

