UK Men's Basketball
Box score from No. 20 Kentucky basketball’s 65-62 loss to No. 7 Kansas
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on seventh-ranked Kansas University at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Jayhawks, 65-62, in the final game of the Champions Classic.
Next up for No. 20-ranked Kentucky (1-2 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with Georgia Tech (0-2) on Sunday evening at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday night’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, Brandon Boston, 12
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 12
Assists: Davion Mintz, Terrence Clarke, 2
Steals: Davion Mintz, Cam’Ron Fletcher, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 8
Turnovers: Devin Askew, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
No. 20 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech
What: Holiday Hoopsgiving
Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
When: 5 p.m. Sunday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 56-15.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 67-53 on Dec. 14, 2019, in Rupp Arena.
Comments