Box score from No. 20 Kentucky basketball’s 65-62 loss to No. 7 Kansas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on seventh-ranked Kansas University at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Jayhawks, 65-62, in the final game of the Champions Classic.

Next up for No. 20-ranked Kentucky (1-2 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with Georgia Tech (0-2) on Sunday evening at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday night’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, Brandon Boston, 12

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 12

Assists: Davion Mintz, Terrence Clarke, 2

Steals: Davion Mintz, Cam’Ron Fletcher, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 8

Turnovers: Devin Askew, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

No. 20 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech

What: Holiday Hoopsgiving

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 56-15.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 67-53 on Dec. 14, 2019, in Rupp Arena.