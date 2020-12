UK Men's Basketball UK’s John Calipari: ‘Everything is in pencil here’ December 04, 2020 03:15 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach talks on Dec. 4, 2020, about his team's 1-2 start heading into Sunday's game versus Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Wildcats are coming off a 65-62 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1 in Indianapolis.