Box score from No. 20 Kentucky basketball’s 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Georgia Tech at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday. Kentucky was defeated by the Yellow Jackets, 79-62, in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
Next up for No. 20-ranked Kentucky (1-3 overall, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) is a matchup with Notre Dame (0-1 entering Sunday night’s game against Detroit Mercy) on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Terrence Clarke, 22
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 11
Assists: Davion Mintz, 6
Steals: Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston, Davion Mintz, 1
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 1
Turnovers: Terrence Clarke, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Notre Dame at No. 20 Kentucky
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Rupp Arena (limited spectators)
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 43-19
Last meeting: Kentucky won 68-66 on March 28, 2015, in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region finals at Cleveland.
