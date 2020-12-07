UK Men's Basketball
Kentucky basketball hits rock bottom in Associated Press Top 25 poll
It should come as no surprise that a pair of losses to Kansas and Georgia Tech this past week cost Kentucky its spot in the Associated Press Top 25. They’re also not among those receiving votes.
The Cats, now 1-3 after three straight defeats, started out 10th in the preseason poll. They dropped to 20th last week after a season-opening win against Morehead State and a loss to Richmond.
Two of the Cats’ three losses have been by double digits. “I mean everybody is knocking us around right now,” Coach John Calipari said after Sunday’s 79-62 loss to the Yellow Jackets (1-2).
It is the first time UK is unranked heading into the fifth game of the season since Billy Gillispie’s seasons of 2008-09 and 2007-08.
Gonzaga remained at No. 1 with 54 of 61 first-place votes by media members. No. 2 Baylor received the other seven nods for the top spot. Kansas moved up two spots to fifth and Richmond held steady at No. 19.
No. 12 Tennessee (0-0) is the only Southeastern Conference team ranked.
Louisville is 4-0 and eked its way into the top 25 at No. 25.
Former Kentucky star Travis Ford’s Saint Louis squad is second among those teams receiving votes.
Next up for UK is a home game against Notre Dame at noon Saturday.
This story will be updated.
AP men’s Top 25
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Gonzaga (54)
3-0
1,518
1
2. Baylor (7)
3-0
1,470
2
3. Iowa
3-0
1,385
3
4. Michigan State
5-0
1,296
8
5. Kansas
4-1
1,195
7
6. Illinois
3-1
1,104
5
7. Houston
4-0
1,090
10
8. Creighton
3-0
1,068
9
9. Villanova
4-1
1,033
12
10. Duke
2-1
954
6
11. West Virginia
4-1
918
11
12. Tennessee
0-0
767
13
13. Wisconsin
3-1
750
4
13. Texas
4-1
750
17
15. Virginia Tech
4-0
688
16
16. North Carolina
3-1
547
14
17. Texas Tech
4-1
541
17
18. Virginia
3-1
474
15
19. Richmond
2-0
419
19
20. Florida State
1-0
350
22
21. Rutgers
3-0
293
24
22. Ohio State
3-0
287
23
23. Arizona State
3-1
218
25
24. San Diego State
4-0
123
-
25. Louisville
4-0
122
-
Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.
Comments