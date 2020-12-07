Kentucky basketball hits rock bottom in Associated Press Top 25 poll

It should come as no surprise that a pair of losses to Kansas and Georgia Tech this past week cost Kentucky its spot in the Associated Press Top 25. They’re also not among those receiving votes.

The Cats, now 1-3 after three straight defeats, started out 10th in the preseason poll. They dropped to 20th last week after a season-opening win against Morehead State and a loss to Richmond.

Two of the Cats’ three losses have been by double digits. “I mean everybody is knocking us around right now,” Coach John Calipari said after Sunday’s 79-62 loss to the Yellow Jackets (1-2).

It is the first time UK is unranked heading into the fifth game of the season since Billy Gillispie’s seasons of 2008-09 and 2007-08.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 with 54 of 61 first-place votes by media members. No. 2 Baylor received the other seven nods for the top spot. Kansas moved up two spots to fifth and Richmond held steady at No. 19.

No. 12 Tennessee (0-0) is the only Southeastern Conference team ranked.

Louisville is 4-0 and eked its way into the top 25 at No. 25.

Former Kentucky star Travis Ford’s Saint Louis squad is second among those teams receiving votes.

Next up for UK is a home game against Notre Dame at noon Saturday.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,518 1 2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1,470 2 3. Iowa 3-0 1,385 3 4. Michigan State 5-0 1,296 8 5. Kansas 4-1 1,195 7 6. Illinois 3-1 1,104 5 7. Houston 4-0 1,090 10 8. Creighton 3-0 1,068 9 9. Villanova 4-1 1,033 12 10. Duke 2-1 954 6 11. West Virginia 4-1 918 11 12. Tennessee 0-0 767 13 13. Wisconsin 3-1 750 4 13. Texas 4-1 750 17 15. Virginia Tech 4-0 688 16 16. North Carolina 3-1 547 14 17. Texas Tech 4-1 541 17 18. Virginia 3-1 474 15 19. Richmond 2-0 419 19 20. Florida State 1-0 350 22 21. Rutgers 3-0 293 24 22. Ohio State 3-0 287 23 23. Arizona State 3-1 218 25 24. San Diego State 4-0 123 - 25. Louisville 4-0 122 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.