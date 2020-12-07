Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky basketball hits rock bottom in Associated Press Top 25 poll

It should come as no surprise that a pair of losses to Kansas and Georgia Tech this past week cost Kentucky its spot in the Associated Press Top 25. They’re also not among those receiving votes.

The Cats, now 1-3 after three straight defeats, started out 10th in the preseason poll. They dropped to 20th last week after a season-opening win against Morehead State and a loss to Richmond.

Two of the Cats’ three losses have been by double digits. “I mean everybody is knocking us around right now,” Coach John Calipari said after Sunday’s 79-62 loss to the Yellow Jackets (1-2).

It is the first time UK is unranked heading into the fifth game of the season since Billy Gillispie’s seasons of 2008-09 and 2007-08.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 with 54 of 61 first-place votes by media members. No. 2 Baylor received the other seven nods for the top spot. Kansas moved up two spots to fifth and Richmond held steady at No. 19.

No. 12 Tennessee (0-0) is the only Southeastern Conference team ranked.

Louisville is 4-0 and eked its way into the top 25 at No. 25.

Former Kentucky star Travis Ford’s Saint Louis squad is second among those teams receiving votes.

Next up for UK is a home game against Notre Dame at noon Saturday.

This story will be updated.

AP men’s Top 25



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Gonzaga (54)

3-0

1,518

1

2. Baylor (7)

3-0

1,470

2

3. Iowa

3-0

1,385

3

4. Michigan State

5-0

1,296

8

5. Kansas

4-1

1,195

7

6. Illinois

3-1

1,104

5

7. Houston

4-0

1,090

10

8. Creighton

3-0

1,068

9

9. Villanova

4-1

1,033

12

10. Duke

2-1

954

6

11. West Virginia

4-1

918

11

12. Tennessee

0-0

767

13

13. Wisconsin

3-1

750

4

13. Texas

4-1

750

17

15. Virginia Tech

4-0

688

16

16. North Carolina

3-1

547

14

17. Texas Tech

4-1

541

17

18. Virginia

3-1

474

15

19. Richmond

2-0

419

19

20. Florida State

1-0

350

22

21. Rutgers

3-0

293

24

22. Ohio State

3-0

287

23

23. Arizona State

3-1

218

25

24. San Diego State

4-0

123

-

25. Louisville

4-0

122

-

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.

Profile Image of Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney is the assistant sports editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a Pike County native and Western Kentucky alum. He has also worked at The Times of Northwest Indiana, The Seattle Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
